Back

Buangkok swordsman took some unknown pills before leaving home with sword: S'pore police

The man will be charged.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 2022, 10:01 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore police will be charging a 37-year-old man in court for an alleged offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

On March 14, 2022 at about 1.56 pm, the police received multiple calls of a man swinging a sword in the middle of Buangkok Crescent and stopping the oncoming traffic.

Police responded swiftly and arrested the man with the assistance of six members of the public.

Took pills at home

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly consumed some unknown pills prior to leaving his home with the sword.

The man had a brief altercation with members of the public at the lift lobby of the HDB block at which he resided.

Subsequently, he jaywalked across the road, and allegedly used his weapon to hit five passing cars.

At the traffic junction in front of Buangkok Square Mall, he allegedly swung his weapon against another man.

At this point, other members of the public came forward and assisted to restrain him until the police arrived and arrested him.

One male member of the public suffered two superficial slash wounds on his left arm and was conveyed to the hospital conscious.

Another male member of the public suffered abrasions on his left knee.

The police subsequently raided the man’s residence and seized two packets of yellow pills.

Not an act of terror

Preliminary investigations do not suggest the incident to be an act of terror.

Wanted for multiple offences

The man is traced for multiple offences, including violence offences.

He had previously been remanded in the Institute of Mental Health and diagnosed with substance use disorder.

Last released from prison

The man was last released from prison on July 30, 2020, after having served a sentence of nine months and two weeks for multiple offences, including violence offences and offences against public servants.

The man will be charged in court on March 16 for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The police said they would like to commend the members of the public who had assisted to restrain the armed individual, pending the arrival of police officers.

Those who helped will be presented with the Public Spiritedness Award.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Madagascar zone at Universal Studios S'pore to close on Mar. 27, 2022

So long.

March 15, 2022, 02:45 PM

Owner of Mr and Mrs Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata in Joo Chiat dies

Condolences have streamed in for the popular crispy prata stall owner.

March 15, 2022, 02:35 PM

STB calls for proposals to develop integrated tourism development at Jurong Lake District

Wow wow west.

March 15, 2022, 12:18 PM

Man, 33, arrested & to be charged for allegedly attacking 2 people with razor blade in Queenstown

Police investigations are ongoing.

March 15, 2022, 12:05 PM

M'sian pregnant wife, 19, buys RM2 million Lamborghini for husband as his sleep will be affected after she gives birth

She wanted to give him something beforehand as infant care will take its toll.

March 15, 2022, 11:28 AM

'They're lying to you': Russian TV employee interrupts news broadcast with anti-war sign

The anchor can be seen trying to talk over Marina unsuccessfully before the broadcast cut away to a recorded segment.

March 15, 2022, 10:24 AM

S'pore woman worked for a decade to buy LV bag for mum who didn't dare walk into shop last time

She started working while schooling in polytechnic and ran her own home-based business.

March 15, 2022, 03:13 AM

Ukrainian farmers confiscate Russian military tanks for fun, hand them over to own fighters

Ukrainian farmers can have their own military at this rate.

March 14, 2022, 10:45 PM

Wrestler Scott Hall aka WWE's Razor Ramon suffers heart attacks, reportedly to be taken off life support

The Outsiders no more.

March 14, 2022, 10:29 PM

Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, will be rolled out at selected polyclinics & PHPCs in phases

The NCID had already started administering the drug to a handful of patients.

March 14, 2022, 08:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.