Buangkok swordsman took some unknown pills before leaving home with sword: S'pore police

The Singapore police will be charging a 37-year-old man in court for an alleged offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

On March 14, 2022 at about 1.56 pm, the police received multiple calls of a man swinging a sword in the middle of Buangkok Crescent and stopping the oncoming traffic.

Police responded swiftly and arrested the man with the assistance of six members of the public.

Took pills at home

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly consumed some unknown pills prior to leaving his home with the sword.

The man had a brief altercation with members of the public at the lift lobby of the HDB block at which he resided.

Subsequently, he jaywalked across the road, and allegedly used his weapon to hit five passing cars.

At the traffic junction in front of Buangkok Square Mall, he allegedly swung his weapon against another man.

At this point, other members of the public came forward and assisted to restrain him until the police arrived and arrested him.

One male member of the public suffered two superficial slash wounds on his left arm and was conveyed to the hospital conscious.

Another male member of the public suffered abrasions on his left knee.

The police subsequently raided the man’s residence and seized two packets of yellow pills.

Not an act of terror

Preliminary investigations do not suggest the incident to be an act of terror.

Wanted for multiple offences

The man is traced for multiple offences, including violence offences.

He had previously been remanded in the Institute of Mental Health and diagnosed with substance use disorder.

Last released from prison

The man was last released from prison on July 30, 2020, after having served a sentence of nine months and two weeks for multiple offences, including violence offences and offences against public servants.

The man will be charged in court on March 16 for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The police said they would like to commend the members of the public who had assisted to restrain the armed individual, pending the arrival of police officers.

Those who helped will be presented with the Public Spiritedness Award.

