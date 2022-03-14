Back

Man allegedly swinging sword at passers-by & cars in Buangkok arrested by police

He was subdued by several members of the public.

Zi Shan Kow | March 14, 2022, 04:58 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man who was seen swinging a sword at cars and passers-by along Buangkok Crescent on Mar. 14 afternoon has been arrested by the police.

Subdued by members of the public

In multiple videos circulating online, the man, wearing a dark-coloured tank top and long pants, was seen walking on the road with a long sword and swinging it at several cars passing by.

He then approached a bystander on the roadside waiting for the traffic light, and swung his sword at the man's neck.

Video via ROADS.sg

The bystander flinched and retreated, and the man charged at him, only to slip and fall to the ground.

The bystander struggled with the man on the ground, and a few other passers-by joined in to help subdue the man by putting their weight on him.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sgfollowsall admin (@adminsgfollowsalll)

Arrested by police

According to Today, the police said the man damaged at least three cars outside Buangkok Square shopping centre.

The man was seen approaching one car while and pointing the tip of the sword at the front passenger window.

The driver drove off and the man swung the sword, which appeared to hit the vehicle’s rear.

He was then seen walking on the opposite side of the road and he again appeared to hit another passing vehicle.

The police added that the man, as well as two members of the public, had sustained minor injuries.

The police responded to the incident at around 1:55pm, and arrested the man for criminal intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon.

The sword was seized as a case exhibit.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, the man may be jailed for up to three years and caned not fewer than six strokes.

For criminal intimidation, the man could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via ROADS.sg

S'pore woman worked for a decade to buy LV bag for mum who didn't dare walk into shop last time

She started working while schooling in polytechnic and ran her own home-based business.

March 15, 2022, 03:13 AM

Ukrainian farmers confiscate Russian military tanks for fun, hand them over to own fighters

Ukrainian farmers can have their own military at this rate.

March 14, 2022, 10:45 PM

Wrestler Scott Hall aka WWE's Razor Ramon suffers heart attacks, reportedly to be taken off life support

The Outsiders no more.

March 14, 2022, 10:29 PM

Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, will be rolled out at selected polyclinics & PHPCs in phases

The NCID had already started administering the drug to a handful of patients.

March 14, 2022, 08:09 PM

Up close video shows aftermath of swordsman's arrest in Buangkok, sword broken in 2

The arrested man had his eyes closed and appeared unresponsive but conscious.

March 14, 2022, 07:45 PM

Anglers at East Coast Park cut up huge stingray, leaving people just as divided as catch

Some commenters made quips about having barbecue stingray for dinner.

March 14, 2022, 06:42 PM

2nd autopsy called for Thai actress Tangmo whose death after fall from speedboat sparked debate

A reexamination of the body has been called.

March 14, 2022, 06:24 PM

MBS Badge lady seen unmasked at Jewel Changi Airport holding what looks like food

Walk around and eat is one way to get your mask off.

March 14, 2022, 06:06 PM

Senior S’poreans share why they find online banking so scary

But less scary with the help of kids and grandkids.

March 14, 2022, 06:00 PM

Charles Yeo launches NFT collection to raise funds for fines & legal fees

Each NFT has a starting price of 0.02 ETH, or about S$69.

March 14, 2022, 05:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.