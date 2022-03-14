Up close video shows aftermath of swordsman's arrest in Buangkok, sword broken in 2

A man seen wielding a sword in Buangkok was arrested by the police on March 14.

The swordsman allegedly attacked passersby and vehicles on the road.

Videos of the attacks were captured by multiple people on the ground, including one heart-stopping moment where the swordsman lunged at a passerby and was brought to the ground after the attacker slipped.

New video showed aftermath of swordsman's arrest

The latest 2-minute video to emerge showed the suspect handcuffed and lying face down on the ground after the police showed up.

He was then lifted to a sitting position but had his eyes closed, and appeared unresponsive but conscious.

The video was shot by one of the victims the swordsman attacked.

The victim could be heard on camera telling a police officer he was struck at two places and the police officer responded that an ambulance was on its way.

The sword that the attacker allegedly wielded was seen broken in two.

The blade was detached from the sword's handle.

