Back

Up close video shows aftermath of swordsman's arrest in Buangkok, sword broken in 2

The arrested man had his eyes closed and appeared unresponsive but conscious.

Belmont Lay | March 14, 2022, 07:45 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man seen wielding a sword in Buangkok was arrested by the police on March 14.

The swordsman allegedly attacked passersby and vehicles on the road.

Videos of the attacks were captured by multiple people on the ground, including one heart-stopping moment where the swordsman lunged at a passerby and was brought to the ground after the attacker slipped.

New video showed aftermath of swordsman's arrest

The latest 2-minute video to emerge showed the suspect handcuffed and lying face down on the ground after the police showed up.

He was then lifted to a sitting position but had his eyes closed, and appeared unresponsive but conscious.

The video was shot by one of the victims the swordsman attacked.

The victim could be heard on camera telling a police officer he was struck at two places and the police officer responded that an ambulance was on its way.

The sword that the attacker allegedly wielded was seen broken in two.

The blade was detached from the sword's handle.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Anglers at East Coast Park cut up huge stingray, leaving people just as divided as catch

Some commenters made quips about having barbecue stingray for dinner.

March 14, 2022, 06:42 PM

2nd autopsy called for Thai actress Tangmo whose death after fall from speedboat sparked debate

A reexamination of the body has been called.

March 14, 2022, 06:24 PM

MBS Badge lady seen unmasked at Jewel Changi Airport holding what looks like food

Walk around and eat is one way to get your mask off.

March 14, 2022, 06:06 PM

Senior S’poreans share why they find online banking so scary

But less scary with the help of kids and grandkids.

March 14, 2022, 06:00 PM

Charles Yeo launches NFT collection to raise funds for fines & legal fees

Each NFT has a starting price of 0.02 ETH, or about S$69.

March 14, 2022, 05:48 PM

Man allegedly swinging sword at passers-by & cars in Buangkok arrested by police

He was subdued by several members of the public.

March 14, 2022, 04:58 PM

Otters cross road diagonally from Funan to St Andrews Cathedral a la Shibuya road junction

They need road marshals to cross the road.

March 14, 2022, 04:47 PM

Man finds maggots in Changi Village nasi lemak chicken wing after taking a bite

Stuff of nightmares.

March 14, 2022, 04:28 PM

Bookings no longer needed for Sentosa's beaches & beach courts

Visitors are reminded to adhere to prevailing safe management measures.

March 14, 2022, 03:39 PM

IKEA S'pore makes dessert waffles & salmon waffles for Waffle Day, available from Mar. 21-25, 2022

Cafe alternatives.

March 14, 2022, 03:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.