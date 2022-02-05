Back

Original 'Ah Boys to Men' actor Tosh Zhang slams haters of 'Ah Girls Go Army'

He called the haters, "Y’all loser ass haters".

Belmont Lay | February 05, 2022, 05:52 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

The critics of Ah Girls Go Army have spoken and the supporters have parted ways with their money by turning up in droves at the cinemas.

And if you were to ask which side is overcoming the other, it is definitely the side that puts the money where their mouth is -- at least according to Singaporean actor Tosh Zhang.

In Ah Girls Go Army's defence

Zhang, 32, who starred in the Ah Boys to Men movie series as Sergeant Ong before Ah Girls Go Army existed, pronounced emphatically on social media that haters gonna hate and potatoes gonna potate.

In a celebratory Facebook post on Feb. 3, Zhang hailed the news about Ah Girls Go Army making S$1.15 million in a matter of days as how "the silent supporters will always be even louder eventually by going to the cinemas and buying tickets".

His full post said:

AH GIRLS GO ARMY has just broken the SGD$1 million mark at the box office within a few days of release. What does this show? The haters might seem very loud online with their disdain for the film and saying it will be an absolute box office flop, but time and time again since ABTM 1 the silent supporters will always be even louder eventually by going to the cinemas and buying tickets to show their love & support. I’m immensely proud of the AGGA cast, it has not been easy for them facing so much negativity online but results and numbers don’t lie. Congratulations! 💪

And these comments are considered tame because he was airing them on Facebook, which is officially boomer town, according to Wall Street.

Went on Instagram and unleashed more firepower

Over on Instagram, Zhang was even more emphatic and caustic -- that is possible as Instagram users are younger and more funky ass -- as he shared a screen shot of his Facebook post and turned on the potatoes gonna potate firepower.

Zhang wrote on Instagram:

And what are the haters gonna say now? As usual, they will say SG audiences are low class and have no taste. But you know who are the truly low class ones? Y’all loser ass haters spouting negativity constantly and putting people down. Understand this - what you say about others says more about you than it says about them. Stay salty and keep the mediocre hate coming while the franchise continues to be a success a decade on. #AhGirlsGoArmy 💪

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tosh Rock 张智扬 (@toshrock)

Supporters of his post

And in Zhang's Instagram post's comments section, responses from those associated with the Ah Boys To Men franchise cheered him on.

Naysayer steps in

One regular folk, however, did reply to Zhang to give him a peace of their mind:

Thing is some of the critisms were legit and instead of classifying every person who didn’t enjoy the movie into a petty hater is kind of childish and potrays a bad look to an already bland media industry in Singapore

In response, Zhang said:

Legit constructive criticism is definitely alright and needed for the media industry to improve. It is not realistic to expect every single person to enjoy the film as everyone’s tastes are different. I am referring only to those who are unnecessarily mean spirited and put others down for no good reason.

Cast celebrates movie's release

Since Ah Girls Go Army was released on Feb. 1, buzz online has ensured both haters and supporters got to air their views, with the Ministry of Defence even chiming in.

Cast of the new movie have been celebrating its release.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Glenn Yong 容启航 (@glennyqh)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kerstin Ong (@kerstinong)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelly Kimberly (@kellykimberlycheong)

The first four Ah Boys To Men movies, after the first one came out in November 2012, have so far grossed over S$26.8 million in theatres, making it one of the most lucrative movie series in Singapore's history

Top image via Tosh Zhang social media

M'sian couple accuse Hougang landlord of chasing them out after 1 day, wanting to confiscate deposit

Videos of the forced eviction and argument were recorded as they unfolded.

February 05, 2022, 04:44 PM

MINDEF urges S'poreans curious about women soldiers in BMT to watch their own series instead

'What's women's BMT like? Watch the real deal here.'

February 05, 2022, 03:01 PM

Mahathir, 96, less sprightly, talks about his health after 3rd hospitalisation in just over a month

In a frail voice, he said he hopes to make a full recovery.

February 05, 2022, 01:44 PM

Tennis star Emma Raducanu, 19, hangs out at Haji Lane, eats chili crab, thanks S'pore

Raducanu said she would definitely visit again.

February 05, 2022, 01:21 PM

Refrain from collecting, touching or trampling on wildlife at intertidal zones: NParks

NParks responds to scenes of people collecting sea creatures at Changi Beach.

February 05, 2022, 12:17 PM

Should I buy a new car in S’pore now because I have some savings?

It costs less than $40/day to own a brand new car.

February 05, 2022, 12:00 PM

Once afraid to be labelled 'promiscuous' with 'loose morals', S'porean single mum finds community who showers her with love

Joan hopes that single mothers out there will not be afraid to seek help from others.

February 05, 2022, 09:55 AM

Young couple sells snowboards in sunny S'pore, making a career out of their passion

Alex Hsu and Daphne Goh of The Ride Side have continued to grow their business since 2020, expanding into skateboarding when Covid-19 brought their snowboarding business to a standstill.

February 05, 2022, 09:45 AM

Defence minister tries new SAF Asics & New Balance shoes issued to all NSFs

Members of the public can buy them too.

February 05, 2022, 05:35 AM

13,208 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 4

10,312 are local cases detected via ART.

February 04, 2022, 11:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.