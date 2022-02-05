Back

MINDEF urges S'poreans curious about women soldiers in BMT to watch their own series instead

'What's women's BMT like? Watch the real deal here.'

Mandy How | February 05, 2022, 03:01 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Here are some scenes that are not in Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army".

Blister and abrasion galore route march at night:

Putting on camo cream in unwashed, sweat-soaked No. 4 to resemble real vegetation:

Digging a godforsaken trench:

And then having this "Why did I sign on in the first place?" look:

That's because they are real footage of female soldiers undergoing training in the Singapore Armed Forces.

MINDEF: Watch our series instead

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is urging anyone who wants to know what Basic Military Training (BMT) is like for women who sign on to watch their web series, “Into the Fray: The Making of a Female Soldier”.

Ah girls to women

The defence ministry's Facebook post comes hot on the heels of Neo's fantasy movie about girls going to the army.

Despite critics and naysayers denouncing it, the film has been raking in big bucks at the cinema since its opening on Feb. 1.

But numbers aside, it seems like the authorities in Singapore want Singaporeans to have a better idea of what the actual plot of what servicewomen go through consists of.

"What's women's BMT like? Watch the real deal here," MINDEF wrote, short of tagging Neo.

7 episodes a rare glimpse into BMT for female soldiers

The seven-episode series was released in 2015, and it follows five female recruits—Aishah, Anithra, Emmeline, Rebekah and Vivian—on their BMT journey.

The entire show provides a rare glimpse into the world of female recruits, and tracks their physical, mental and emotional states.

Each episode is about seven to nine minutes long, and the series concludes with the recruits' Passing Out Parade (POP).

You can catch the show on YouTube, starting with episode one here:

With the first episode uploaded on Jan. 22 and the last on April 23 (BMT lasts nine weeks, after all), the series might just have a longer production period than Neo's work, which took just 2.5 months to film and cut before hitting cinemas.

Related articles

Top image via MINDEF's Facebook page

M'sian motorcyclist in S'pore tailgates car to evade parking fee, gantry arm smacks pillion rider's head

Penalty for parking fee evasion: Big oof to the head.

February 05, 2022, 06:53 PM

Man discovers SIA limited edition batik mahjong set contains errors

May affect chances to "Kong".

February 05, 2022, 06:34 PM

Original 'Ah Boys to Men' actor Tosh Zhang slams haters of 'Ah Girls Go Army'

He called the haters, "Y’all loser ass haters".

February 05, 2022, 05:52 PM

M'sian couple accuse Hougang landlord of chasing them out after 1 day, wanting to confiscate deposit

Videos of the forced eviction and argument were recorded as they unfolded.

February 05, 2022, 04:44 PM

Mahathir, 96, less sprightly, talks about his health after 3rd hospitalisation in just over a month

In a frail voice, he said he hopes to make a full recovery.

February 05, 2022, 01:44 PM

Tennis star Emma Raducanu, 19, hangs out at Haji Lane, eats chili crab, thanks S'pore

Raducanu said she would definitely visit again.

February 05, 2022, 01:21 PM

Refrain from collecting, touching or trampling on wildlife at intertidal zones: NParks

NParks responds to scenes of people collecting sea creatures at Changi Beach.

February 05, 2022, 12:17 PM

Should I buy a new car in S’pore now because I have some savings?

It costs less than $40/day to own a brand new car.

February 05, 2022, 12:00 PM

Once afraid to be labelled 'promiscuous' with 'loose morals', S'porean single mum finds community who showers her with love

Joan hopes that single mothers out there will not be afraid to seek help from others.

February 05, 2022, 09:55 AM

Young couple sells snowboards in sunny S'pore, making a career out of their passion

Alex Hsu and Daphne Goh of The Ride Side have continued to grow their business since 2020, expanding into skateboarding when Covid-19 brought their snowboarding business to a standstill.

February 05, 2022, 09:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.