MINDEF urges S'poreans curious about women soldiers in BMT to watch their own series instead

Here are some scenes that are not in Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army".

Blister and abrasion galore route march at night:

Putting on camo cream in unwashed, sweat-soaked No. 4 to resemble real vegetation:

Digging a godforsaken trench:

And then having this "Why did I sign on in the first place?" look:

That's because they are real footage of female soldiers undergoing training in the Singapore Armed Forces.

MINDEF: Watch our series instead

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is urging anyone who wants to know what Basic Military Training (BMT) is like for women who sign on to watch their web series, “Into the Fray: The Making of a Female Soldier”.

Ah girls to women

The defence ministry's Facebook post comes hot on the heels of Neo's fantasy movie about girls going to the army.

Despite critics and naysayers denouncing it, the film has been raking in big bucks at the cinema since its opening on Feb. 1.

But numbers aside, it seems like the authorities in Singapore want Singaporeans to have a better idea of what the actual plot of what servicewomen go through consists of.

"What's women's BMT like? Watch the real deal here," MINDEF wrote, short of tagging Neo.

7 episodes a rare glimpse into BMT for female soldiers

The seven-episode series was released in 2015, and it follows five female recruits—Aishah, Anithra, Emmeline, Rebekah and Vivian—on their BMT journey.

The entire show provides a rare glimpse into the world of female recruits, and tracks their physical, mental and emotional states.

Each episode is about seven to nine minutes long, and the series concludes with the recruits' Passing Out Parade (POP).

You can catch the show on YouTube, starting with episode one here:

With the first episode uploaded on Jan. 22 and the last on April 23 (BMT lasts nine weeks, after all), the series might just have a longer production period than Neo's work, which took just 2.5 months to film and cut before hitting cinemas.

