Taxi driver alerted police to knife-wielding passenger who was later shot by officer, gets award

2 other members of the public were also recognised.

Fiona Tan | February 25, 2022, 09:54 PM

Goh Wui Teck, a taxi driver who drove a knife-wielding man to Clementi Police Station, received an award from the police for assisting the police.

Provided timely information

The police said in a news release on Feb. 24 that Goh had promptly alerted the officers deployed at the guardhouse of Clementi Police Division when he found out that his passenger was carrying a knife onboard his taxi.

The passenger was 49-year-old Soo Cheow Wee, who was shot after he charged toward a police officer outside Clementi Police Station while wielding a knife on Feb. 17.

Goh also returned to outside Clementi Police station – the scene of the shooting –  to assist the police in their investigations.

By providing timely information to the police, Goh allowed the officers to appreciate the situation very quickly and assisted in the arrest of the man, the police said.

He was awarded the Public Spiritedness Award.

Image from Singapore Police Force website.

Two other members awarded

Two other members of the public were also given the award for their involvement in the incident.

Before Soo boarded Goh's taxi and headed for the police station he had allegedly slashed a 41-year-old man along Block 420A Clementi Avenue 1.

According to the police, the 41-year-old man suffered injuries on his right arm and wrist.

The two people rendered first aid to the 41-year-old man before he was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and also provided timely information of the man’s whereabouts to the police.

Their vigilance and selflessness helped the police in Soo's arrest and prevented a potential loss of life, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Marc E, Commander of Clementi Police Division, thanked the three members of the public for their assistance in the incident, saying:

"Their assistance in rendering first aid to the injured man had helped save a life, and their alertness and timely information to the Police on the whereabouts of the assailant, had helped us to resolve the incident quickly and decisively."

Background

Soo allegedly slashed the 41-year-old man with a knife along the pavement near Block 420A Clementi Avenue 1 at about 8:40pm on Feb. 17.

Following this, he took a taxi to Clementi Police Division, where he was seen standing outside the police station holding a knife.

The police said he was shouting incoherently and refused to comply with the police's repeated instructions to drop the knife.

Soo charged towards a police office while wielding his knife, and the police officer fired one shot with his service revolver as there was an imminent threat to him.

He was arrested and charged on the next day on Feb. 18 for the offences of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Top image from Singapore Police Force website and screenshot from video from Singapore Laughs/Facebook

