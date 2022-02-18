Man, 49, collapses after police shoots him in arm for charging at them with knife outside Clementi police station

A knife-wielding man was arrested by police outside Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre at Clementi Avenue 5.

A video of the incident is circulating widely on social media.

It showed a man crossing the street with what appeared to be a knife in his hand.

Police officers took aim by pointing their firearms at him.

The police initially said in the early hours of Friday, Feb. 18 that the man was arrested, but did not mention if a firearm was discharged.

In the video, the man charged at one of the police officers, and a loud shot could be heard.

The man fell to the ground instantly.

The officers then surrounded the man.

"The police have arrested a knife-wielding man outside Clementi Police Division, for his suspected involvement in the offences of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and criminal intimidation,” the police said in an initial statement.

The man was attended to by paramedics before being conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police update: Full story

The police issued a second statement shortly after the initial statement to provide more details about what happened.

The police said they have arrested a 49-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

On Feb. 17, 2022 at about 8.40pm, the police were alerted to a case where a 41-year-old man was purportedly assaulted by a 49-year-old man with a knife along Block 420A Clementi Avenue 1.

The 41-year-old man suffered injuries on his right arm and wrist, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and assailant were not known to each other.

The 49-year-old man then boarded a taxi to Clementi Police Division and was seen holding a knife and standing outside the police station.

On duty police officers approached the man, and he was observed to be shouting incoherently.

Despite the officers’ repeated instructions to drop the knife, the man refused to comply with the verbal warning and charged towards one of the officers, while armed with a knife.

As there was imminent threat to the officer, he then fired one shot at the man with his service revolver.

The man was then detained by the officers.

The 49-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm.

He was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

To be charged

The 49-year-old man will be charged on Feb. 18 for the offences of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The offence of criminal intimidation carries an imprisonment term of up to two years or a fine, or both.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or with caning.

Commander of Clementi Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Marc E, expressed his appreciation to the officers for their bravery and devotion to their duty and said, “The officer assessed that his life was in imminent danger from the knife-wielding man and therefore opened fire. The officers ensured that the threatening situation was brought under control quickly with no danger to the public. Police officers risk their safety on a daily basis and this incident showed that officers have to react to the evolving situation quickly to prevent further harm to the public, while using the appropriate level of force.”

Follow and listen to our podcast here