Knife-wielding man at Clementi charged with criminal intimidation & voluntarily causing hurt

A police officer shot him as the knife wielding man as he felt an imminent threat.

Fiona Tan | February 18, 2022, 03:30 PM

A 49-year-old man, Soo Cheow Wee, who charged at a police while wielding a knife in Clementi, was handed two charges on Feb. 18.

Two charges

Prior to the incident, Soo reportedly slashed 41-year-old Wong Wei Jie with a knife along the pavement near Block 420A Clementi Avenue 1 at about 8:40pm on Feb. 17.

For this, Soo was handed his first charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

He was also charged with criminal intimidation on Feb. 18, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

This was for brandishing a knife and running towards a 20-year-old male police officer outside Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre at Clementi Avenue 5 at about 8:55pm on Feb. 17.

Soo was subsequently shot in the arm and arrested by the police at the same location and on the same day.

He was handed the charge in Court Crime Registry Chambers and ordered to be remanded for psychiatric observation, according to CNA.

Video of the incident circulating on social media

The whole incident can be seen in a video circulating widely on social media.

In the footage, Soo could be seen crossing the street with what appeared to be a knife in his hand.

Police officers took aim by pointing their firearms at him.

Soo then charged at one of the police officers with his arm raised, and a loud shot could be heard.

The police's initial statement did not mention if a firearm was discharged, but subsequently confirmed it was the case.

Soo fell to the ground instantly, and was surrounded by police officers.

He was attended to by paramedics before being conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police's second statement

In a second statement, the police updated that Soo, who was shot in the arm, was in stable condition.

The police added that he was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The 41-year-old man suffered injuries on his right arm and wrist, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Soo had taken a taxi to Clementi Police Division, where he was seen standing outside the police station holding a knife.

The police said he was shouting incoherently and refused to comply with the police's repeated instructions to drop the knife.

The police officer fired one shot with his service revolver as there was imminent threat to him, the police said.

