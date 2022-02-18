SBCD Korean Tofu House opening at coffee shop at edge of Punggol in March 2022

In December 2021, SBCD Korean Tofu House opened its first BCD Soon Tofu hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio in a bid to be more accessible in the heartlands.

Second outlet in Punggol

The BCD Soon Tofu outlet is known for its affordable soft tofu soup, with meals starting from S$6.

The eatery is expanding and is opening a second neighbourhood outlet in Punggol, Block 671 Edgefield Plains, on Mar. 1, 2022.

Meals from S$6

The Punggol outlet will offer six tofu sets ranging from S$6 to S$8.

Pork Soon Tofu Set (S$7) , which includes succulent pork slices.

, which includes succulent pork slices. Seafood Soon Tofu Set (S$8) , filled with prawns, clams and mussels.

, filled with prawns, clams and mussels. Beef Soon Tofu Set (S$7) , includes beef slices.

, includes beef slices. Assorted Soon Tofu Set (S$8) , with a mixture of seafood, pork and beef.

, with a mixture of seafood, pork and beef. Dumpling Soon Tofu Set (S$7) , with pork, kimchi and vegetable dumplings.

, with pork, kimchi and vegetable dumplings. Vegetable Soon Tofu Set (S$6), served with broccoli and other assorted vegetables.

Apart from the hearty soup sets, the new outlet will also offer Korean dumplings in three different flavours:

Pork

Kimchi

Japchae (Korean glass noodle stirfry)

The dumplings cost S$4.50 for three pieces and S$6.50 for five pieces.

BCD Soon Tofu meals will also be available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

BCD Soon Tofu

671 Edgefield Plains #01-01 S820671

Opening on Mar. 1, 2022.

Top image from BCD Soon Tofu.