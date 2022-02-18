SBCD Korean Tofu House opening at coffee shop at edge of Punggol in March 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
In December 2021, SBCD Korean Tofu House opened its first BCD Soon Tofu hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio in a bid to be more accessible in the heartlands.
Second outlet in Punggol
The BCD Soon Tofu outlet is known for its affordable soft tofu soup, with meals starting from S$6.
The eatery is expanding and is opening a second neighbourhood outlet in Punggol, Block 671 Edgefield Plains, on Mar. 1, 2022.
Meals from S$6
The Punggol outlet will offer six tofu sets ranging from S$6 to S$8.
- Pork Soon Tofu Set (S$7), which includes succulent pork slices.
- Seafood Soon Tofu Set (S$8), filled with prawns, clams and mussels.
- Beef Soon Tofu Set (S$7), includes beef slices.
- Assorted Soon Tofu Set (S$8), with a mixture of seafood, pork and beef.
- Dumpling Soon Tofu Set (S$7), with pork, kimchi and vegetable dumplings.
- Vegetable Soon Tofu Set (S$6), served with broccoli and other assorted vegetables.
Apart from the hearty soup sets, the new outlet will also offer Korean dumplings in three different flavours:
- Pork
- Kimchi
- Japchae (Korean glass noodle stirfry)
The dumplings cost S$4.50 for three pieces and S$6.50 for five pieces.
BCD Soon Tofu meals will also be available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.
BCD Soon Tofu
671 Edgefield Plains #01-01 S820671
Opening on Mar. 1, 2022.
Top image from BCD Soon Tofu.
