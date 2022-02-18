Back

SBCD Korean Tofu House opening at coffee shop at edge of Punggol in March 2022

More food options in Punggol.

Fasiha Nazren | February 18, 2022, 01:16 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In December 2021, SBCD Korean Tofu House opened its first BCD Soon Tofu hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio in a bid to be more accessible in the heartlands.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soon Tofu Singapore (@soontofusg)

Second outlet in Punggol

The BCD Soon Tofu outlet is known for its affordable soft tofu soup, with meals starting from S$6.

The eatery is expanding and is opening a second neighbourhood outlet in Punggol, Block 671 Edgefield Plains, on Mar. 1, 2022.

Photo from BCD Soon Tofu.

Meals from S$6

The Punggol outlet will offer six tofu sets ranging from S$6 to S$8.

  • Pork Soon Tofu Set (S$7), which includes succulent pork slices.

  • Seafood Soon Tofu Set (S$8), filled with prawns, clams and mussels.

  • Beef Soon Tofu Set (S$7), includes beef slices.

  • Assorted Soon Tofu Set (S$8), with a mixture of seafood, pork and beef.

  • Dumpling Soon Tofu Set (S$7), with pork, kimchi and vegetable dumplings.

  • Vegetable Soon Tofu Set (S$6), served with broccoli and other assorted vegetables.

Apart from the hearty soup sets, the new outlet will also offer Korean dumplings in three different flavours:

  • Pork

  • Kimchi

  • Japchae (Korean glass noodle stirfry)

The dumplings cost S$4.50 for three pieces and S$6.50 for five pieces.

BCD Soon Tofu meals will also be available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

BCD Soon Tofu

671 Edgefield Plains #01-01 S820671

Opening on Mar. 1, 2022.

Top image from BCD Soon Tofu.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Greenridge Crescent deaths: Father, 48, charged for murdering second son

He's now charged for murdering both sons.

February 18, 2022, 12:18 PM

Asean is 'on the right track' with Myanmar, what's needed is 'strategic patience': Vivian Balakrishnan

He also said that when one is hasty and in a hurry, one often cedes negotiating advantage to the other side.

February 18, 2022, 12:04 PM

Eileen Gu wins gold for third medal of Beijing Winter Olympics

A successful run.

February 18, 2022, 11:52 AM

BMW driver allegedly shoves security guard in Novena, causing him to fall, fracture his palm & be on medical leave after 3 months

Case not resolved yet.

February 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

Lawrence Wong continues pre-Budget porridge tradition, reveals name 'Charting Our New Way Forward Together'

Looks delicious.

February 18, 2022, 10:31 AM

British prisoner's sketches offer lighthearted take on life during Japanese Occupation 80 years ago

His drawings are proof of the resilience and resourcefulness of prisoners of war.

February 18, 2022, 07:30 AM

Iris Koh, Healing the Divide founder, raises S$96,000 in just 1 week to foot legal fees

People giving money for her cause.

February 18, 2022, 03:14 AM

Man, 49, collapses after police shoots him in arm for charging at them with knife outside Clementi police station

The man collapsed instantly after being shot.

February 18, 2022, 01:12 AM

Covid-19 significantly increases risk of mental health disorders, even for those not hospitalised: Study

A possible long-term side effect.

February 17, 2022, 08:47 PM

Universal Studios S'pore to begin construction of Minion Land, 3 Resorts World Sentosa hotels to be refurbished

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.....

February 17, 2022, 07:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.