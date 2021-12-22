Back

SBCD Korean Tofu House opens hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, tofu soup set starts at S$6

Soft tofu at a more affordable price.

Zi Shan Kow | December 22, 2021, 05:59 PM

SBCD Korean Tofu House opened its first Soon Tofu hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 on Dec. 13.

Prices start at S$6

Like SBCD Korean Tofu House, the hawker stall serves authentic and wholesome Korean cuisine, with a specialisation in soft tofu soup -- made from a 10-ingredient secret recipe soup paste.

"Soon" means soft in Korean, and their silken tofu is handmade fresh daily from specially imported premium soybean from Paju, South Korea.

The Soon Tofu stall sells the tofu soups in a set which comes with kimchi, rice, and a pack of seaweed.

While SBCD Korean Tofu House's outlets in Millenia Walk, Alexandra Retail Centre, and Tanjong Pagar Centre prices a bowl of soft tofu soup at S$21.90++, the hawker stall's tofu soup is comparably much more affordable.

Customers can choose from six types of soft tofu sets: Vegetable ($6), Pork/Beef/Dumpling (S$7), and Assorted/Seafood (S$8).

The new outlet also offers dumplings in three flavours (pork, kimchi, and japchae), sold at S$4.50 for three pieces and S$6.50 for five pieces.

Image by Soon Tofu.

Image by Soon Tofu.

Free delivery on GrabFood

The stall also offers delivery on GrabFood.

With a minimum order of S$25, Soon Tofu customers can enjoy free delivery on the app from now until Dec. 31.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXffR6GPAYp/

Express BCD Soon Tofu

Address: Blk 721 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, #01-2823 Singapore 560721

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

Top images by @hazeldiary_/Instagram and @soontofusg/Instagram.

