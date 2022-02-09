Back

M'sia mulling opening up to all visitors as early as March 1, 2022 without quarantine

To revive the economy.

Sulaiman Daud | February 09, 2022, 04:33 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia is mulling dropping border restrictions and embracing visitors as early as March 2022.

On Feb. 8, the country's National Recovery Council, headed by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, suggested that Malaysia's borders should be fully opened to everyone from all countries, as early as March 1.

This means that travellers will not be required to undergo compulsory quarantine.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the council, Muhyiddin said, according to Malaysiakini:

"The council has proposed that the borders be opened in the near future for economic recovery. We agree the country's borders be fully opened as early as March 1 without the need for mandatory quarantine."

Help economic recovery

Muhyiddin added that the recommendation was made after taking into consideration the fact that the widespread nature of the Omicron variant meant that restricting visitors from specific countries would not be easy.

Easing of restrictions would help with Malaysia's economic recovery, particularly in the tourism and aviation sectors.

Also, businesses that are linked to those sectors would also receive a boost.

Malaysia's healthcare system can manage

Muhyiddin also emphasised that according to the health ministry, easing border restrictions would not result in an excessive burden for the healthcare system.

"From the briefing given by the health minister (Khairy Jamaluddin) just now, our public health system is still able to cope and manage. We have plenty of experience... hospital beds, ICUs, and doctors.

"Until now... we can continue to accommodate the increasing number (of patients)."

However, visitors would still need to be tested for Covid before departure and upon arrival at Malaysia, either a PCR or an RTK antigen test.

Travellers between Singapore and Malaysia already enjoy quarantine-free travel via the Vaccinated Travel Lane, which kicked in from Dec. 20, 2021.

However, ticket sales were recently suspended over fears of an Omicron surge.

Top image via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Ex-M'sian PM Muhyiddin tests positive for Covid-19 a day after chairing in-person meeting

At least four ministers and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes were present at the meeting.

February 09, 2022, 04:12 PM

New 51-storey biophilic skyscraper in CBD has S'pore's tallest observatory deck & rooftop farm open to public

The 280m-tall integrated development is one of the tallest in the CBD.

February 09, 2022, 03:44 PM

34 investigated for various offences, including possessing unregistered sexual enhancement products & membership in unlawful societies

10 women were also arrested at a hotel and massage establishment for offences under the Women's Charter.

February 09, 2022, 03:38 PM

Live Disney movies-themed concert at Esplanade on Feb. 26 & 27, 2022

A whole new world... Sort of.

February 09, 2022, 03:30 PM

Super long queue at Hougang S'pore Pools outlet that sold 12 Group 1 prize tickets in last 24 years

The even more popular outlet is located at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Bugis.

February 09, 2022, 02:51 PM

Another video shows salmon at FairPrice labelled 296g but actual weight only 176g

The price listed was S$9.15 when it should have been S$5.40 at most.

February 09, 2022, 02:15 PM

Japanese 'Ice Prince' Yuzuru Hanyu seen at Beijing Olympics without his trusty 'Winnie the Pooh'

Fans would make it rain Winnie the Pooh dolls whenever the skater competed in the past.

February 09, 2022, 02:10 PM

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen tests positive for Covid-19, says infection waning after 5 days

The minister said that the situation could have been worse if not for the vaccines.

February 09, 2022, 12:50 PM

Roving Don Don Donki truck sells S$18 'lucky bags' with snacks & vouchers

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki. All my dreams come true, they do, whenever I go there.

February 09, 2022, 11:57 AM

Australian economist proposes S'pore-style HDB to make houses more affordable

Cameron Murray is calling his scheme HouseMate.

February 09, 2022, 11:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.