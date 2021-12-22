Back

M'sia suspends sale of air & land VTL tickets into S'pore following potential Omicron cluster

The quota for tickets will also be reduced once sales resume.

Faris Alfiq | December 22, 2021, 06:21 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia's airline and bus operators will temporarily freeze the selling of tickets into Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from Dec. 23, 2021, to Jan. 20, 2022, according to the country's health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Sale freeze due to possible Omicron cluster in Singapore

In a statement posted by Khairy on his Twitter account on Dec. 22, he said that the suspension was in light of the latest development of a possible Covid-19 cluster involving the Omicron variant announced by Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Dec. 20.

He added that ticket sales for both air and land VTL will restart on Jan. 21, 2022, "after a risk assessment of the Covid-19 situation in both countries has been done".

Furthermore, Khairy said that the quota for tickets will be reduced once sales resume.

He reassured those who had bought their flight or bus tickets already, saying they are allowed to travel to Singapore under the VTL scheme so long as they meet the requirements.

According to the statement, Malaysia's health ministry also urged travellers to be responsible and adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

Singapore freezes sale of new VTL tickets

On Dec. 22, MOH announced that the authorities have stopped new sales of VTL land and flight tickets into Singapore from Dec. 23 this year to Jan. 20, 2022.

MOH said that the temporary freeze was to limit Singapore's exposure to imported cases of the Omicron variant.

Travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL flight or bus and meet all the other VTL requirements can continue to travel under the VTL during this time period.

MOH said that after Jan. 20, 2022, the VTL quotas and ticket sales for travel will be temporarily reduced.

In a media release on the same day, Dec. 22, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said it will cap the total ticket sales for designated VTL flights entering Singapore to 50 per cent of the allocated quota.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Malaysia Airports/Facebook and @shawnanggg on Unsplash  

Hacker demands US$500 from actress Eleanor Lee to return TikTok account, she says no thanks

Her now-defunct TikTok page had 66,500 followers.

December 22, 2021, 06:14 PM

SBCD Korean Tofu House opens hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, tofu soup set starts at S$6

Soft tofu at a more affordable price.

December 22, 2021, 05:59 PM

Thailand reimposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Dec. 21, 2021

Officially confirmed.

December 22, 2021, 05:55 PM

New hotpot in a tent experience found in far-flung corner of Jurong

Like camping, but even hotter. Nice.

December 22, 2021, 05:51 PM

4 S’porean parents share their parenting experience during the stages of pregnancy, infancy, childhood & teenhood

Tips to raise healthier children.

December 22, 2021, 05:50 PM

7 bars & pubs ordered to close after breaching safe management measures

Two other F&B premises were fined S$1,000 each.

December 22, 2021, 05:43 PM

Endangered Malayan tapirs appear on Pahang streets after flooding of a lifetime in M'sia

There are only 2,000 of these endangered animals left in the wild.

December 22, 2021, 05:20 PM

BY2's Yumi attempted suicide over Wang Leehom saga, says Weibo user claiming to be her friend

The user said she is a friend of Yumi's from outside the entertainment industry.

December 22, 2021, 04:43 PM

Lee Jinglei's friend of 10 years says she has never seen her lose her cool at anyone until now

Some of Lee Jinglei's friends have taken to social media to share their views.

December 22, 2021, 04:35 PM

'Settle tomorrow, 4pm at Pioneer Mall': 2013 'Crimewatch' clip becomes global cringewatch meme in 2021

"Settle, settle."

December 22, 2021, 04:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.