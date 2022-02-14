Low Thia Khiang: Residents can ask me if I'm going back to lead Workers' Party

Former chief of the Workers’ Party (WP) Low Thia Khiang was asked by Shin Min Daily News if he would come out of retirement to lead the opposition party again in the wake of its current troubles.

His hot take was sought in an exclusive by the Chinese daily on Friday, Feb. 11.

Low's response

Without giving too much away, Low said in Mandarin: "It's up to the residents to ask me, and I'll tell them more."

He also emphasised to Shin Min, according to its Facebook post, that there are many talented people in WP and there is no need to worry.

An English translation of his quote, which appears awkward when translated directly from Mandarin, reads: "In fact, everyone is very concerned. There are many talents in the Workers' Party, so there is no need to worry."

Did not answer question directly

Low's comments, which are few and difficult to come by over the years as he has always been known to be taciturn when speaking to the media, are the first from the former WP leader after a parliamentary committee released an extensive report on Feb. 10.

His response is also classic Low, as he did not directly address the question, and even appeared to keep the possibility open and people guessing if his retirement is becoming a hiatus.

Chatter about the odds of Low coming out of retirement have swirled online and among those who talk politics at coffee shops.

Low retired for two years only

Low stepped down as WP's secretary-general in 2018.

In 2020, he formally ended his political career by not running again for the Aljunied GRC MP seat during the general election that year.

In total, he has been away from frontline politics for about two years only.

Background

In the Feb. 10 report, the Committee of Privileges called for former WP MP Raeesah Khan to be fined S$35,000 for lying in Parliament.

WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and fellow Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap are to be referred to the Public Prosecutor for investigations, which could lead to criminal proceedings.

The panel that made up the committee are of the opinion that Singh had lied under oath while giving evidence, which could be tantamount to perjury, while Faisal was in contempt of Parliament for refusing to answer questions.

Singh said on Thursday shortly after the report came out that he and Faisal could potentially lose their MP seats in Parliament in the event they get fined S$2,000 or more.

WP also put up a statement saying it noted the developments "with grave concern".

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin then responded to the WP statement and said the COP findings are based on "objective evidence" and are made available for the public to see.

"Attempts to politicise the matter before it has been debated are regrettable," Tan said, as he called out the WP for suggesting that the COP's recommendations are related to the political work of Singh and Faisal as opposition MPs and for further suggesting that the report will affect the building of a democratic society.

Parliament will debate report

Parliament will debate the committee report on Feb. 15 and MPs will vote on whether to accept the recommendations.

Singh, Faisal and party chairman Sylvia Lim are expected to speak more on the report that day.

Singh and Low appear together for Hougang residents event

On Feb. 12, Singh posted a photo of himself, Low, Hougang MP Dennis Tan, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat.

The four of them were at The Florida condominium in Hougang at the invitation of residents there.

Public appearances by Low at Workers' Party events have been few and far between in the past two years after he stepped away from the political limelight.

Top photo via Workers' Party YouTube