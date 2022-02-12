WP politicians share personal takes, Tan Chuan-Jin says attempts at politicising COP report 'regrettable'

On Thursday (Feb. 10), the Committee of Privileges (COP) presented its report on its investigation into the false statements that former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan made in Parliament.

In the report, the COP recommended that Khan should be fined S$35,000, and suggested that WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh and WP Vice-Chair Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap to be referred to the Public Prosecutor.

In response to the recommendations, the WP shared a statement on Feb. 11, saying that it notes the developments "with grave concern".

"The last time criminal charges were brought against an elected Opposition MP relating to their political work was in the 1980s," the statement said.

However, the WP said it is confident that it can prevail:

"Since its founding in 1957, The Workers’ Party has been through many trials and tribulations. We thank all Singaporeans who have supported us through the decades. We are confident that we will persevere and continue our mission of contributing to the building of our democratic society."

Attempts to politicise the matter before Parliament debate "regrettable"

In response to the WP's statement, the Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said the WP's statement suggests that the COP's recommendations are related to the political work of Singh and Faisal as opposition MPs and further suggests that the report will affect the building of a democratic society.

Tan said the COP findings are based on "objective evidence" and are made available for the public to see.

"Attempts to politicise the matter before it has been debated are regrettable," Tan said.

He added that based on the findings, the conduct of Singh and Faisal before the COP amounts to potential criminal offences and Parliament has the power to proceed to impose sanctions on Singh and Faisal.

However, the COP recommended Parliament to consider referring the matter to the public prosecutor instead so that the prosecutor can consider all the evidence afresh and any other evidence that the Committee may not have considered.

This gives Singh and Faisal "the full opportunity" to defend themselves in court if the public prosecutor considers and decides to bring charges against the two of them, Tan said.

Tan's statement said: "This process will give Mr Singh and Mr Faisal the best chance to vindicate themselves, if they are indeed innocent."

"It will be a perversion of democracy, for an MP to lie, on oath, and then say that such lies should not be dealt with, or that he is above the law because of who he is."

After the COP recommendations were published, Singh, former WP MP Lee Li Lian and former WP Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Yee Jenn Jong shared their thoughts on social media.

Several "unknowns" remain

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb. 10) afternoon, Singh discussed the "number of unknowns" that remain, assuming Parliament accepts the recommendations made by the COP.

This includes the eventual decision of the prosecutor to prosecute, the matter going to trial, the eventual verdict, and any sentence meted out.

It also includes the prospect of himself and Faisal losing their Parliamentary seats and stepping down as MPs, if either of them are found guilty and fined S$2,000 or more, or jailed for a year or more.

Singh stated that both he and Faisal will continue their work as per normal, including holding Meet-the-People sessions (MPS), conducting estate walks and house visits, and handling other parliamentary commitments.

He also thanked the public for their encouragement and support "towards the efforts of The Workers’ Party in building a more democratic Singapore, one that all Singaporeans can be proud of".

WP Chairwoman Sylvia Lim shared Singh's post, adding that the WP MPs will likely debate the report in Parliament next week.

WP politician Nicole Seah, who contested in East Coast GRC in the 2020 general election, also shared Singh's post on her Facebook page, writing:

"We will continue to work hard and serve Singaporeans to the best of our abilities."

"Sad state" for Singapore politics

In a Facebook post on Friday (Feb. 11), Yee — who was an NCMP from 2011 to 2015 — shared an excerpt from his book Journey In Blue: A Peek Into The Workers' Party Of Singapore about his "long political awakening journey" and his feelings about the People's Action Party's "high-handed tactics to stay in power".

"This is a sad state for Singapore politics," Yee wrote. "We do have enough for more than one team but our politics must change."

He lamented that some people who are keen on serving Singapore will be "turned off by the PAP's tactics":

"They will weigh the cost to be on the other side. Then, they decide to stay out. We end up with less than the best, a lose-lose situation."

He added that although he is a "retired" politician, he still feels that Singapore should have "capable and responsible alternatives to the PAP".

"I fear we may end up not having any alternative voices in Parliament"

Former WP MP Lee Li Lian, who was the MP for Punggol East SMC from 2013 to 2015, also shared her reflections on the situation.

She reflected on her journey in politics, from when she joined the WP in 2006.

She said she had never planned to run as a candidate, but had joined because "everyone can play their part in moulding the politics we want in Singapore".

"There is nothing to be fearful about," she wrote.

She stated that until today, she still speaks openly about her political affiliations "because there is nothing to fear".

However, Lee said, she now does have fears:

"I fear that interested individuals who want to serve or make a difference in whatever ways, are thinking twice and getting turned off. I fear we may end up not having any alternative voices in Parliament."

Png Eng Huat shares illustration

Former Hougang SMC MP Png Eng Huat, who served in the ward from 2012 to 2020, shared an illustration on Facebook, with the caption, "A concise version...":

What's next?

Unlike a court judgment, which can be appealed to a higher court, the COP's outcomes cannot be appealed.

Instead, Parliament will need to decide if the COP's findings and recommendations should be accepted.

At a future Parliament sitting, the Leader of the House will put forward a motion in Parliament on the matter of the COP's report and recommendations.

Before the matter is put to a vote, MPs can then rise to speak in support or dissent.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via gov.sg YouTube and WP's Facebook