Back

Workers' Party releases statement on COP report

Party leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament.

Low Jia Ying | February 11, 2022, 11:35 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Workers' Party (WP) said it views the Committee of Privileges (COP) recommendations "with grave concern", in a statement the party released today (Feb. 11).

The COP released its final report on Feb. 10, recommending that Raeesah Khan be fined S$35,000 for lying in Parliament and that senior party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap be referred to the Public Prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap to express views about report in Parliament

WP said in their statement that it "notes these developments with grave concern", pointing out that the last time criminal charges were brought against an elected opposition Member of Parliament (MP) relating to their political work was in the 1980s, referencing former Workers' Party leader J. B. Jeyaretnam who was jailed and fined S$5,000 in 1986 for making a false declaration in the party's accounts.

WP said that party leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap would be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament, which sits next week.

"Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament (which, like the COP, is dominated by MPs from the ruling People’s Action Party).

Mr Singh and Mr Faisal will also co-operate with the Public Prosecutor and defend themselves in court in the event that charges are brought."

"Confident that we will persevere"

The party signalled its commitment to continue its work "for Singapore and Singaporeans", and added that all its elected MPs will continue to serve their constituents and the Party will continue its work in other constituencies.

Singh said yesterday (Feb. 10) that he will continue to conduct Meet-the-people's sessions (MPS), estate walks, house visits, and other parliamentary commitments.

The statement added:

"Most Singaporeans value an elected Opposition in Parliament that holds the government to account, proposes alternative policies and looks after the interests of constituents. WP MPs and leaders will continue to apply themselves to these priorities in the weeks and months ahead.

Since its founding in 1957, The Workers’ Party has been through many trials and tribulations. We thank all Singaporeans who have supported us through the decades. We are confident that we will persevere and continue our mission of contributing to the building of our democratic society."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Workers' Party/Facebook

Jack Neo told himself to stop fantasising about awards as his movies 'don't contain much artistic value'

'I simply want to tell a story that everyone can understand and enjoy in the cinema,' the director said.

February 11, 2022, 03:08 PM

Almost 500 couples in S'pore getting married on 22/2/22

Good things come in twos.

February 11, 2022, 02:45 PM

Chinese fans applaud Yuzuru Hanyu's spirited attempt at unprecedented quad axel

Everyone showed support for the "Ice Prince".

February 11, 2022, 02:02 PM

Punters flock to popular Hougang S'pore Pools outlet for last hurrah before S$16 million Hong Bao Draw

Get rich or die trying.

February 11, 2022, 01:56 PM

Why are S’poreans still thronging DON DON DONKI in the midst of a pandemic?

Window shopping at a Japanese supermarket is Singaporeans’ new favourite pastime.

February 11, 2022, 12:30 PM

10 women, aged 24-48, provide companionship to patrons in Sim Lim Square, 1 tests Covid-19 positive

Police will continue raiding such premises.

February 11, 2022, 12:12 PM

All 3 Mom's Touch outlets in S'pore by No Signboard abruptly close on Feb. 10

No Signboard owed landlords of two Mom's Touch branches S$176,000.

February 11, 2022, 11:54 AM

All the things I Googled as a very pregnant 27-year-old S’porean

Many things to consult Google on.

February 11, 2022, 11:30 AM

'Crash Landing on You' co-stars Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin getting married

Reel life becomes real life.

February 11, 2022, 11:28 AM

South Korea's nose-only mask draws scepticism over its effectiveness against Covid-19

Oh nose.

February 11, 2022, 08:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.