Workers' Party releases statement on COP report

The Workers' Party (WP) said it views the Committee of Privileges (COP) recommendations "with grave concern", in a statement the party released today (Feb. 11).

The COP released its final report on Feb. 10, recommending that Raeesah Khan be fined S$35,000 for lying in Parliament and that senior party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap be referred to the Public Prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap to express views about report in Parliament

WP said in their statement that it "notes these developments with grave concern", pointing out that the last time criminal charges were brought against an elected opposition Member of Parliament (MP) relating to their political work was in the 1980s, referencing former Workers' Party leader J. B. Jeyaretnam who was jailed and fined S$5,000 in 1986 for making a false declaration in the party's accounts.

WP said that party leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap would be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament, which sits next week.

"Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament (which, like the COP, is dominated by MPs from the ruling People’s Action Party). Mr Singh and Mr Faisal will also co-operate with the Public Prosecutor and defend themselves in court in the event that charges are brought."

"Confident that we will persevere"

The party signalled its commitment to continue its work "for Singapore and Singaporeans", and added that all its elected MPs will continue to serve their constituents and the Party will continue its work in other constituencies.

Singh said yesterday (Feb. 10) that he will continue to conduct Meet-the-people's sessions (MPS), estate walks, house visits, and other parliamentary commitments.

The statement added:

"Most Singaporeans value an elected Opposition in Parliament that holds the government to account, proposes alternative policies and looks after the interests of constituents. WP MPs and leaders will continue to apply themselves to these priorities in the weeks and months ahead. Since its founding in 1957, The Workers’ Party has been through many trials and tribulations. We thank all Singaporeans who have supported us through the decades. We are confident that we will persevere and continue our mission of contributing to the building of our democratic society."

Top photo via Workers' Party/Facebook