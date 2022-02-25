We should 'never ever' take our sovereignty & independence for granted: Chan Chun Sing

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine should concern "us all", as an example of using force to violate a country's sovereignty.

Chan added that it serves as a grim reminder for Singaporeans that our sovereignty and independence should never be taken for granted.

S'pore needs to possess the means & will to defend ourselves

Chan, a former Second Minister for Defence (2013-15) and former Chief of Army, shared a short statement on his Facebook page on Feb. 24, outlining the impact of the crisis.

Not just the bloodshed and loss of innocent lives, but how the invasion affects the global economy, energy prices and livelihoods.

Chan then made the point that what his audience should be "most concerned" about are the reasons or excuses to justify the use of force to violate sovereignty and international laws and norms.

He reminded Singaporeans not to take our sovereignty and independence for granted.

"Unless we are relevant and possess the means and will to defend ourselves, we will be held ransom by the geostrategic contests of others," he said.

You can see the post below:

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has spoken out against Russian president Vladimir Putin's unilateral decision to recognise Ukraine territory in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as breakaway, independent states.

"The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected," it said.

After Putin commenced the invasion, MFA "strongly condemned" any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext.

Top image from Chan Chun Sing's Facebook page.

