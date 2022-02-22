Back

Russia strongly condemned at UN, S'pore says Ukraine's territorial integrity must be respected

Singapore urges a peaceful settlement to the dispute.

Sulaiman Daud | February 22, 2022, 05:34 PM

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it is "gravely concerned" about the decision by Russian president Vladimir Putin to send troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

Earlier on Feb. 22, Russian state media broadcast Putin's speech claiming that Ukraine had no claim to statehood, and released the agreements he signed with the leaders of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

U.S. president Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Putin's actions and said that the U.S. and its partners would respond.

Sanctions have been imposed that among other things prohibits U.S. citizens from investing in the separatist states, but stops short of the full range of draconian sanctions Biden earlier referred to, possibly leaving room for a diplomatic solution.

Condemnation at the United Nations

At a hastily-convened meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, Russia's actions were roundly condemned by representatives of other nations.

U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, poured scorn on Putin's claim that Russian troops ordered into eastern Ukraine were there for "peacekeeping" purposes.

"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," she said, according to The Guardian.

The Kenyan representative to the UN, Martin Kimani, drew on his country's own history to deliver a stinging rebuke to Russia.

He pointed out that the borders of Kenya and many other African nations were not of their own making, and if statehood was pursued on the "basis of ethnic, racial or religious homogeneity", there would still be "bloody wars" many decades later.

Meanwhile, Singapore's MFA added that Ukraine's sovereignty and independence must be respected.

An MFA spokesperson said:

"Singapore is gravely concerned at the escalation of tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border and the Russian decision to recognise two breakaway Ukrainian regions.

The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected.

All parties concerned should continue to pursue dialogue, including diplomatic means, towards a peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with international law, and avoid action that will further raise tensions in the region."

Top photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

