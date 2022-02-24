S'pore MFA condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Singapore said the country is "gravely concerned" by Russia’s announcement of the start of a “special military operation” in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The statement came several hours after Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24 following president Vladimir Putin's declaration of military operations in his neighbouring country.

The full MFA statement reads:

“Singapore is gravely concerned by Russia’s announcement of the start of a “special military operation” in the Donbas region; and reports of land and air attacks on multiple targets in Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext. We reiterate that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected. We hope military actions will cease immediately; and urge a peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.”

Top photo via Getty