BMW driver allegedly shoves security guard in Novena, causing him to fall, fracture his palm & be on medical leave after 3 months

A BMW driver drove into a barricaded lane at a drop-off point at United Square in Novena at noon on Nov. 6, 2021.

A security guard on duty at that time told the driver of the large BMW X5 sports utility vehicle (SUV) to stop as it had cut across lanes illegally.

The car then allegedly almost knocked down the officer.

But that was not the end of it.

The driver got of his car, approached the officer, and allegedly shoved him to the ground.

The 56-year-old man ended up fracturing his palm and injuring his lower back.

The officer is still on medical leave more than three months after the incident.

A police report has been filed and investigations are ongoing.

Details made public

Details about the case were shared to Facebook on Feb. 16 by the Union of Security Employees (USE).

The officer had approach the union to seek help to nail the perpetrator, the union’s executive secretary Steve Tan said.

Prior to this incident, the officer had been working at the mall for five years.

He was tasked with traffic control on the day of the alleged altercation.

The union is providing the officer, identified only as SSO P, with quick relief funds.

Publicity on abuse of security officers

The post comes in the wake of news recently that highlight security guards getting abused physically and verbally during work.

A survey of 1,000 security officers, conducted between July and September 2021, found that about two in five said they had experienced verbal or physical abuse while on duty.

USE said on Facebook that there are heavier penalties for offences against security officers since the Private Security Industry Act was amended in 2021.

The changes are set to come into force later this year.

Those who voluntarily cause hurt to an officer on duty face a maximum of five years' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

An app was launched in December 2021 for officers facing abuse to seek help and make reports more efficiently.

