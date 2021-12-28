S'pore security officers can now report abuse & grievances via app

A free mobile has been launched for security officers to more conveniently report abuse or work-related grievances anytime and anywhere, bypassing the need to send an email or going to the mediation centre later on to report such matters.

The latest survey found that more than one in two officers reported feeling nervous and stressed at work, while 39 per cent reported having faced abuse at work.

Of those who reported verbal abuse, they shared that they experienced verbal abuse at least once every two weeks.

The app was created in response to their feedback that it was difficult to send an email reporting abuse when they were on duty.

The mobile application, with a geo-tagging function, was spearheaded by the Union of Security Employees (USE).

Make it more convenient

USE and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said in a press release that the app is to expedite the process and enable neutral, third-party bodies to help investigate and mediate the case at hand.

The app is meant to be used by registered users who can key in details of the case or issue, including location and photos.

The cases submitted via the app will be forwarded to the USE Mediation Service for follow-up.

For example, the security officer can just report, "Someone scolded me", and the location will be included automatically.

Security officers can also check back on the status of their submissions via the app.

Other survey results

The survey also found that older officers suffered more abuse than younger officers.

While 26 per cent of those aged up to 29 years reported abuse at work, at least 40 per cent of security officers aged 50 and above reported facing abuse at work.

The share of abuse at commercial sites, such as malls and office buildings, has gone up to 51 per cent from about 46 per cent since the last survey in 2020.

The share of abuse at residential sites, such as condominiums, decreased from about 51 per cent to about 31 per cent.

Top photo via Union of Security Employees & Google Maps

