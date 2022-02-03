Pigeon in S'pore flies into window & dies, impact produces clear outline of bird on glass

A bird was found motionless on the ground after it likely crashed into a glass window of a residential unit in Singapore and died at the spot.

A photo of the dead bird and a video of its impact print on the window were uploaded to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Jan. 30.

Crash impact on glass

The photo showed the bird, identified as a pink-necked green pigeon, lying on the ground with its legs tucked closed to its body and wings folded.

Its eyes were open and its head was tilted to one side.

The video showed the precise spot the bird likely collided with the glass window, as its body print, with an outline of its wings, could be clearly seen.

Bird a common species in Singapore

The pink-necked green pigeon is one of the most common bird species in Singapore.

However, they are less visible than the common pigeon, as pink-necked green pigeons live in trees and seldom come to the ground except to drink.

The male of this species is more colourful, with a pink neck and orange chest, compared to the female.

The bird that hit the glass window was likely a female.

Why do birds crash into windows?

In daylight, birds crash into windows because they see reflections of vegetation or see through the glass to potted plants or vegetation on the other side, according to All About Birds website resource.

Some of the collisions could also be due to chance.

The site also said decals, stickers, sun catchers, masking tape, or other objects, such as sticky notes, can be pasted on the outside surface of the window to prevent birds from crashing into it.

All kinds of birds crash into windows

In Singapore, avian animals have been reported to have crashed into windows, and likely, even buildings, quite regularly.

An owl was found with its left pupil more dilated than the right in Kaki Bukit as a result of falling to the ground or crashing into a block of HDB flats.

In February 2021, a rooster crashed through the window of a third floor apartment in Ulu Pandan and entered the unit, shattering glass everywhere.

The rooster died.

