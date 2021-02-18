Rooster crashes into third floor Ulu Pandan apartment glass window, dies

A rooster in the western part of Singapore died after it flew and crashed through the window of a third floor apartment and entered the unit, shattering glass everywhere.

Occurred in Ulu Pandan

The bizarre incident occurred after 8am on Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021 in Ulu Pandan.

The sound of glass breaking roused the apartment's occupant from her sleep and she went to check out what had happened.

In response to queries from Mothership.sg, the woman said: "I went to check if someone in my house fell or dropped something."

"All rooms upstairs were quiet, so I went downstairs to check the dinning hall and kitchen, but nothing."

"Then I saw the big bird in the living room hall, and I guess it crashed through the window and fell down there."

Wanted to save rooster

The resident of a two-storey condominium maisonette said the first thing that came to her mind was to save the rooster.

However, it was alive for less than two minutes before it stopped breathing, she said.

Likely a red junglefowl

The rooster appears to be a red junglefowl, which is native to Singapore.

All chickens in the world descended from red junglefowl species.

The purebred red junglefowl have grey legs, whereas chickens mostly have yellow legs.

The woman said she sought help from Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), and was told to send a 10-second video of the rooster to the personnel.

The woman said: "He said it seems dead and told me I can choose to throw it away."

Waited a few hours to deal with carcass

The bird, which appeared to be more than 1kg, remained motionless on the floor for a few hours after its demise as the woman sought ways to deal with the situation.

The woman contacted her condominium management to clear the glass that had fallen downstairs, and alerted her neighbour below her about watching out for the fragments.

She then called for a contractor to fix the broken window.

The resident said she was mulling what to do with the carcass, and is considering giving it a proper burial.

Clearing the carcass was hampered by the presence of glass fragments.

Roosters common in Pandan Valley and Ulu Pandan

The presence of roosters in the Pandan Valley and Ulu Pandan estate is not novel.

According to the resident, roosters have been spotted frequenting the condominium premises.

She said: "I’ve seen two roosters always downstairs at the backyard. Could be one of them."

How to deal with kamikaze roosters

Roosters colliding into glass windows and dying is definitely almost unheard of.

But if a similar situation occurs in a public housing estate, residents can contact the National Environment Agency for assistance.

According to a reading of existing Singapore laws, it is acceptable to dispose of a rooster carcass that did not die of disease via regular waste disposal methods as it is akin to disposing poultry in the trash.