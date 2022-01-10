Back

6 adorable tiger-themed goodies to get you in the mood for CNY 2022

In b4 tiger puns.

Mandy How | January 10, 2022, 05:00 PM

1. Tiger buns (S$2)

After the popular shark buns come tiger buns, similarly priced at S$2 each.

These buns by IKEA are filled with kaya and are available at all their restaurants from Jan. 17 - Feb. 28.

Photo via IKEA

Photo via IKEA

2. Tiger-shaped bread (S$1.80/S$2.20)

Designed by local bakery chain BreadTalk, the Prosperity Tiger (S$1.80) and Tiger Dance (S$2.20) soft buns are made to look like a tiger head and tiger bum respectively.

Photo by Mandy How

Prosperity Tiger (head) is stuffed with cheesy corn sausage while chocolate custard fills Tiger Dance (bum).

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Chocolate piping is used to render the animal's features.

Put them together to make a whole tiger:

Photo via BreadTalk

3. Tiger pineapple tarts (S$13.80)

Photo via Ah Mah Homemade Cake

Ah Mah Homemade Cake is bringing back its animal cookies, this time in the form of tigers.

The Hoo Hoo Cookies, which go for S$13.80 per bottle, are individually hand-painted.

According to the brand, these pineapple cookies are made with premium butter and a "mildly sweet" pineapple paste filling.

Photo via Ah Mah Homemade Cake

You can get them at a discounted price of S$9.80 with any bundle deal of Pineapple Tarts and Coconut Tarts (S$28.80), or with any purchases above S$50 in a single receipt.

4. Tiger sugee cookies (S$12.80)

You'll find these tiger sugee cookies at DJ Bakery for S$12.80 per bottle.

The bakery labels the new item as "100 per cent homemade."

We spotted these at the Thomson Plaza outlet, and it appears that the cookies are currently not for sale online.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

5. Tiger whole cake (S$98)

Photo via Goodwood Park

From Goodwood Park comes the Tiger Gateau, a striped creation of vanilla pound cake with orange and brown layers.

The look is achieved with hand-piped brown-tinted buttercream and ears and a tail made with icing.

The cake is available for takeaway or delivery from Jan. 7 at The Deli for S$98 nett (1kg).

6. Tiger yusheng

i) Peony Jade Restaurant

Photo via Peony Jade Restaurant

In case anyone forgets what zodiac year it is, Peony Jade Restaurant's Tiger Yee Sang will serve as a good reminder.

Priced at S$388 for 12 pax, the platter consists of Asian lobster carpaccio, Australian whole 8-abalone, hamachi (yellowtail), salmon, and more.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikolai Wee (@nikolai_eats)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tjang.fonda (@tjang.fonda)

Peony Jade currently has a pop-up booth at Takashimaya's CNY fair, in addition to their restaurant at Keppel Club.

There's also an online ordering system, and while we do see a number of CNY items, the Tiger Yee Sang does not appear to be available at time of writing.

A spokesperson for Takashimaya noted that the item is not listed on their online system as well, and calls and emails to the restaurant have gone unanswered, but we'll update this article if we do hear from them.

The site also warns of the inevitable delivery delays due to the demand on the eve, so take heed, probably.

In any case, cool presentation, no harm looking at photos of it ¯ \_(ツ)_/¯

ii) Golden Peony

The second yu sheng is Golden Peony’s, featuring a sugar tiger perched on the Chinese salad.

Photo via Golden Peony

Toss up a combination of hamachi (yellowtail) sashimi, snow crab, tiger prawns at a pretty price of S$118++ for five pax.

This is available from Jan. 17 - Feb. 15.

Besides dine-in at the restaurant in Conrad Centennial hotel, the yu sheng is also available for pick-up or delivery.

Top image via Peony Jade, BreadTalk, Ah Mah Homemade Cake, IKEA, Goodwood Park

