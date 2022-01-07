S$2 tiger buns & mala pork ribs selling at IKEA S'pore till Feb. 28

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you enjoyed IKEA's S$2 shark buns, you may enjoy their little tiger buns just as much.
For the upcoming Chinese New Year, IKEA is launching a seasonal menu to welcome the festive occasion.
Here are some things you can look forward to:
Plant Ball with Mala Spaghetti (S$8)
6pcs Mala Chicken Wings (S$10)
Mala Pork Ribs and Vegetable Money Bag with Golden Fried Rice (S$13.80)
Mandarin Orange chocolate cake (S$4)
These items will be available till Feb. 28, 2022.
Little Tiger Buns (S$2)
To welcome the year of the tiger, it seems apt for IKEA to introduce these tiger buns.
Going at S$2 per piece, the tiger bun is filled with kaya filling.
It will be available at IKEA restaurants till Feb. 28.
Top image from IKEA Singapore.
