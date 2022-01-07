S$2 tiger buns & mala pork ribs selling at IKEA S'pore till Feb. 28

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you enjoyed IKEA's S$2 shark buns, you may enjoy their little tiger buns just as much.

For the upcoming Chinese New Year, IKEA is launching a seasonal menu to welcome the festive occasion.

Here are some things you can look forward to:

Plant Ball with Mala Spaghetti (S$8)

6pcs Mala Chicken Wings (S$10)

Mala Pork Ribs and Vegetable Money Bag with Golden Fried Rice (S$13.80)

Mandarin Orange chocolate cake (S$4)

These items will be available till Feb. 28, 2022.

Little Tiger Buns (S$2)

To welcome the year of the tiger, it seems apt for IKEA to introduce these tiger buns.

Going at S$2 per piece, the tiger bun is filled with kaya filling.

It will be available at IKEA restaurants till Feb. 28.

Top image from IKEA Singapore.