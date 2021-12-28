Back

Takashimaya CNY fair back with over 30 brands from Dec. 28, 2021 - Jan. 30, 2022

It's also that time of the year again.

Mandy How | December 28, 2021, 07:16 PM

Events

It's straight to the Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities right after Christmas.

From Dec. 28, 2021, to Jan. 30, 2022, Takashimaya's annual CNY fair is making a return with more than 30 brands.

Besides cookies, snacks, and gift sets, the department store is also stocking up on reunion delicacies and even decorations.

Shoppers can buy their goods both online and offline. However, online sales will only last till Jan. 21.

Here's a glimpse of the event, which looks largely similar to last year's:

Photo via Takashimaya

Photo via Takashimaya

Photo via Takashimaya

Photo via Takashimaya

And here are some of the brands that you'll be able to find there:

  • KELE

  • Home’s Favourite

  • Juz Bread Premium

  • Baker’s Well

  • Christine’s by The Cookie Museum

  • Mdm Ling Bakery

  • King of Melon Seeds

  • Rasa Sayang

  • HarriAnns

  • Pryce Tea

  • Wing Joo Loong

Some highlights are the KELE Pineapple Tarts and the Black Gold Traditional Pineapple Tarts from Home’s Favourite.

This year, Mdm Ling Bakery is selling their cookie sets in modern packaging:

King of Melon Seeds offers a variety of nuts and seeds for snacking:

While Peony Jade Restaurant makes an adorable Tiger Yee Sang.

Lastly, there's decorations from Shevron that look sturdy enough to survive the next 12 years in the storeroom:

CNY fair @ Takashimaya

Address:

391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238872

Talking Hall, B1 and Food Hall, B2

Event Period: Now till Jan. 30, 2022

Top image via Takashimaya

