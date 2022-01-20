Thailand to resume quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers in February

Thailand will be resuming its "Test and Go" scheme, a quarantine-free travel program for vaccinated travellers from Feb. 1, 2022.

"Test and Go" resumes on Feb. 1

This comes after Thailand reimposed a mandatory quarantine of between seven to 10 days for all incoming visitors to limit the spread of the country's Omicron Covid-19 infections on Dec. 21, 2021.

All sandbox schemes, save for Phuket's, were also suspended.

This has stabilised Thailand's daily caseloads said the country's coronavirus task force on Jan. 20, according to Reuters.

Under the "Test and Go" scheme, travellers of all nationalities must undergo two Covid-19 tests, once on arrival and again on the fifth day.

Travellers are also required to stay at approved hotels on both test dates and provide booking proof.

Applications for the quarantine-free visas will open on Feb. 1, according to Bloomberg.

Additional "Sandbox" schemes announced

Additionally, the "Sandbox" program will be expanded to include more regions, according to CNA.

This includes Ko Chang, Pattaya, Koh Sichang, Na Chom Tian, and Bang Sare, according to Thaiger, on top of existing regions Phuket, Krabi, Phan-Nga, and Surat Thani as of Jan. 11, 2021.

Under the "Sandbox" program, vaccinated travellers can enter the specific region without quarantine and move about freely outside of their accommodation.

However, travellers' movements are strictly restricted to the respective region for seven days. They also have to stay at approved hotels within the area before travelling outwards to other regions.

Here are more details on the "Sandbox" program, as of Jan. 11, 2021:

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by @bekoz from Unsplashthailand-quarantine-free-travel