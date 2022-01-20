Back

Thailand to resume quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers in February

For those who are thinking about the land of smiles.

Fiona Tan | January 20, 2022, 04:00 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Thailand will be resuming its "Test and Go" scheme, a quarantine-free travel program for vaccinated travellers from Feb. 1, 2022.

"Test and Go" resumes on Feb. 1

This comes after Thailand reimposed a mandatory quarantine of between seven to 10 days for all incoming visitors to limit the spread of the country's Omicron Covid-19 infections on Dec. 21, 2021.

All sandbox schemes, save for Phuket's, were also suspended.

This has stabilised Thailand's daily caseloads said the country's coronavirus task force on Jan. 20, according to Reuters.

Under the "Test and Go" scheme, travellers of all nationalities must undergo two Covid-19 tests, once on arrival and again on the fifth day.

Travellers are also required to stay at approved hotels on both test dates and provide booking proof.

Applications for the quarantine-free visas will open on Feb. 1, according to Bloomberg.

Additional "Sandbox" schemes announced

Additionally, the "Sandbox" program will be expanded to include more regions, according to CNA.

This includes Ko Chang, Pattaya, Koh Sichang, Na Chom Tian, and Bang Sare, according to Thaiger, on top of existing regions Phuket, Krabi, Phan-Nga, and Surat Thani as of Jan. 11, 2021.

Under the "Sandbox" program, vaccinated travellers can enter the specific region without quarantine and move about freely outside of their accommodation.

However, travellers' movements are strictly restricted to the respective region for seven days. They also have to stay at approved hotels within the area before travelling outwards to other regions.

Here are more details on the "Sandbox" program, as of Jan. 11, 2021:

Image from Thailand Pass website.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by @bekoz from Unsplashthailand-quarantine-free-travel

Japanese-style onsen in Jurong has S$22 'rinse & go' offer till May 31, 2022

Don't forget your towel.

January 20, 2022, 03:13 PM

S'pore TikToker apologises for posting video of man in gym staring in her direction & claiming he was ogling her

She has since deleted the video and hopes the man will reach out so she can apologise personally.

January 20, 2022, 03:02 PM

Former Caldecott Broadcast Centre to be redeveloped to at least 15 Good Class Bungalows

There are also plans to include a new public park on the site.

January 20, 2022, 03:01 PM

New S'pore documentary reveals never-before-seen footage of life inside Changi Prison

This series helps demystify what happens in prison.

January 20, 2022, 02:07 PM

Jay Chou & wife Hannah Quinlivan expecting 3rd child

Wouldn't you like some of their genes.

January 20, 2022, 12:44 PM

China may feel it has 'no choice' but to invade Taiwan if it sees no chance for 'peaceful' unification: Goh Chok Tong

He suggested establishing a 21st century "Red Telephone" equivalent between China and the U.S.

January 20, 2022, 12:44 PM

Chinese teen, 17, sold at birth rejected by biological parents after tracking them down

He said he will be taking legal action against his biological parents for "distorting the truth".

January 20, 2022, 12:31 PM

Israel finance minister gets Covid-19 after 4th dose of vaccine

Four doses and still get Covid-19.

January 20, 2022, 12:22 PM

The Hainan Story opens standalone bakery with fluffy swiss rolls by ex-Antoinette chef

Comes in presentable gift boxes.

January 20, 2022, 12:15 PM

Pokémon CNY decorations, Pikachu meet-&-greet at West Mall from now till Feb. 15, 2022

More first-generation Pokémon hidden in the mall.

January 20, 2022, 11:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.