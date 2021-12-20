Back

Thailand considers reimposing quarantine for all overseas travellers over Omicron

No further details have been provided yet however.

Matthias Ang | December 20, 2021, 04:04 PM

All overseas travellers to Thailand, regardless of whether they are Thais or foreigners, may soon have to undergo mandatory quarantine in light of the spread of Omicron, Thai media Khaosod English reported.

Suspension of "Test and Go" scheme recommended

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, announced that the Public Health Ministry will recommend the suspension of the "Test and Go" scheme for vaccinated visitors from specific countries, under a proposal being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, according to the Bangkok Post.

Under the "Test and Go" scheme, vaccinated visitors from 63 countries are exempted from quarantine, and must instead spend a night at a certified hotel, while waiting for their antigen test results.

Charnvirakul added that travellers should enter Thailand by going through mandatory quarantine, or through the sandbox scheme which also involves a period of quarantine.

Thailand has detected 63 cases of Omicron

The Director-General of the Public Health Ministry's department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak, noted that Thailand had already detected over 80 cases of the Omicron variant.

Sirilak added that most of the Omicron cases detected were arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport and currently account for quarter of the Covid-19 cases found there.

Charnvirakul was further quoted by Khaosod English as saying, "We have to quickly impose new measures to escalate our readiness."

Top photo from Suvarnabhumi Airport Facebook

 

 

 

