Thailand reimposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Dec. 21, 2021

Thailand has decided to reimpose mandatory quarantine for travellers entering the country, both foreign and Thai, and temporarily suspend its "Test and Go" scheme for vaccinated travellers over fear of the spread of Omicron, the Bangkok Post reported.

The announcement was made by the country's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday (Dec. 21), and the policy took effect on the same day.

All travellers must now be quarantined for about 7-10 days

All new travellers entering the country will now be required to undergo RT-PCR testing and be quarantined for between seven to 10 days, he added.

The government will also stop accepting new applications for the "Test and Go" scheme, although visitors whose applications were previously approved will still be allowed to enter as planned.

Khaosod English further reported that the sandbox scheme will also be suspended, except for Phuket where it will stay in effect.

The decision will be reviewed again on Jan. 4.

About 200,000 people have registered for the "Test and Go" and sandbox schemes

In explaining that the decision was not to shut off tourists but to temporarily suspend arrivals, Prayuth said that 200,000 people have applied for entry into Thailand through the "Test and Go" and sandbox schemes, Bangkok Post further reported.

110,000 of them have since arrived, with the remaining 90,000 awaiting for approval of their applications.

In elaborating that these 90,000 would have their health conditions monitored once they arrived, Prayuth said that they would be subjected to a Covid-19 test upon arrival, and a second test on their seventh day, at the expense of the Thai government, Khaosod English highlighted.

However, no further restrictions will be applied to this group of 200,000, he added.

The government has also requested for Thais to delay or cancel "unnecessary" trips to Europe, the U.S., Africa and the Middle East.

According to Bloomberg, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that reimposing a lockdown is a last resort.

Charnvirakul said:

"We are prepared for the situation and will respond promptly so there will be no need to worry about closing businesses. We will protect as much as possible and we must make Thailand safe."

