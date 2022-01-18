Single's Inferno's Song Ji-A apologises for wearing fake designer items

Korean influencer Song Ji-A amassed a huge following after appearing in the popular dating series "Single's Inferno".

Known for her doll-like appearance and love for designer fashion, the 25-year-old was recently accused of wearing fake designer items on the show as well as in her Instagram pictures.

On Jan. 17, Song admitted to the allegations and posted a handwritten apology on her Instagram account.

Handwritten apology

According to Allkpop, she started her letter by apologising to "everyone who has been disappointed and hurt because of" her, including her fans, subscribers, and brand representatives.

The influencer admitted that some of the comments made about her fake designer items that appeared on her social media and "Single's Inferno" are true.

She also apologised for the infringement of the designers' creations and ignorance of copyright.

Song acknowledged the controversy caused, as someone who has a dream to launch her own brand and said she would reflect seriously on her actions.

She also said she will be more careful and avoid such incidents in the future.

The YouTuber also said that she has deleted all the content involving the exposed fake items and apologised to the brands who were affected by her actions.

Check out her original post below:

Mixed responses from netizens

Some of the comments on her Instagram page expressed support for her in spite of the controversy, including those that accept her apology or even dismiss the incident as a small issue that isn't worth apologising for.

Others criticised her for disrespecting the designers of these brands, especially as someone who wants to start her own brand.

Someone also questioned if her previous haul videos had been filmed with fake designer items.

What happened?

A video published by K-showbiz gossip YouTube channel on Jan. 15, accusing Song of wearing fake designer items, went viral on the Internet.

The channel has since followed up with another video on Jan. 17 with more examples, specifically outfits she had worn on Single's Inferno.

One of the items was the patterned Chanel knit top that Song wore in the first cooking scene.

The original Chanel top has been worn by the likes of Blackpink's Jennie Kim, which is rumoured to cost US$2,569 (~S$3462.92).

The YouTube channel noted differences in neckline and pattern between the actual Chanel top and the one that Song wore.

Another item that caught netizens' attention was the dress that Song wore on the first trip to Paradise featuring the iconic crescent moon print by French fashion designer Marine Serre.

According to the YouTube channel, there is no such apparel in the brand's collection.

Song had also worn a long-sleeved top by the brand in a now-deleted Instagram post dated Jan. 14, which the YouTube channel has also been slammed as a fake.

The top costs around S$372 and did not seem to bear any outer stitching around the neckline unlike the one worn by Song in her selfie.

Last but not least, the gossip channel revealed that the pink Dior monogram bandeau top that she wore on a date with Kim on the island is not an actual product by the luxury brand.

Other items that the YouTube channel alleged were inauthentic include Song's Magic Alhambra pendant by French luxury jewellery brand, Van Cleef & Arpels, which costs S$6,150, including taxes.

Kim unfollowed Song

When the show aired its finale on Jan. 8, Kim whom Song had chosen to pair up was still following her.

The 28-year-old fitness model has since unfollowed the influencer at the time of writing.

Read more

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Song Ji-A's Instagram page and Netflix.