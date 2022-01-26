Night Owl Cinematics aims to attract viewers with content instead of influencers after saga

Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) is heading in a new direction after surviving a turbulent period.

In October last year, co-founder and CEO Sylvia Chan was accused of mistreating her employees.

Co-founder Ryan Tan has since announced that he is "no longer involved" with the media company.

Post-saga, Chan spoke to Marketing Interactive on her plans for NOC.

More meaningful content

The main takeaway from the interview is that NOC has plans to pivot from being an "influencer-led company" to a "content-driven one."

This means that instead of using talents who may or may not be physically attractive specimens, the media company will focus on creating "meaningful content."

“The crisis actually allowed me to rethink what is meaningful to myself and for the organisation, and what we really want to bring to the table for our clients, for our community, as well as our creators, moving forward,” Chan was quoted as saying.

The pandemic also contributed to the change, reported Marketing Interactive, as it drove demand for content-led services.

Chan implied that NOC will thus be more selective in the clients it works with, intending to partner with those who have a "more conscious, more intentional messaging."

Some clients that are listed on its website include big names like Singtel, Shopee, Grab, and Disney.

Government agencies, such as the National Youth Council (NYC), are in the line-up as well.

Editors' note: CPF has been removed from the list of clients on NOC's website.

The company currently has about 30 employees, with Marketing Interactive noting that it has retained its core team.

This is despite what felt like an exodus during the saga.

Perhaps in line with its new direction, NOC's "About Us" page no longer displays its talents.

Instead, the profiles are focused on their crew, such as content creators, producers, managers, and editors.

Besides a refreshed image locally, Chan also revealed that regional expansion is on the books.

According to Marketing Interactive, this will be partly facilitated by collaborations and networking opportunities with other companies.

Lastly, Chan touched on the period during the saga.

Contrary to appearances, the CEO said that she felt "very loved and supported by the industry," and that brands and agencies had reached out to her for collaborations in 2022.

She told Marketing Interactive:

"The paradox is a crisis really brings about opportunities, otherwise I really wouldn't have connected with all these knowledgeable industry people. They reached out and told me to stay strong and talked about collaboration plans for 2022."

Top image via Sylvia Chan's Instagram page