Back

Night Owl Cinematics aims to attract viewers with content instead of influencers after saga

This is what's next.

Mandy How | January 26, 2022, 06:50 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) is heading in a new direction after surviving a turbulent period.

In October last year, co-founder and CEO Sylvia Chan was accused of mistreating her employees.

Co-founder Ryan Tan has since announced that he is "no longer involved" with the media company.

Post-saga, Chan spoke to Marketing Interactive on her plans for NOC.

More meaningful content

The main takeaway from the interview is that NOC has plans to pivot from being an "influencer-led company" to a "content-driven one."

This means that instead of using talents who may or may not be physically attractive specimens, the media company will focus on creating "meaningful content."

“The crisis actually allowed me to rethink what is meaningful to myself and for the organisation, and what we really want to bring to the table for our clients, for our community, as well as our creators, moving forward,” Chan was quoted as saying.

The pandemic also contributed to the change, reported Marketing Interactive, as it drove demand for content-led services.

Chan implied that NOC will thus be more selective in the clients it works with, intending to partner with those who have a "more conscious, more intentional messaging."

Some clients that are listed on its website include big names like Singtel, Shopee, Grab, and Disney.

Government agencies, such as the National Youth Council (NYC), are in the line-up as well.

Editors' note: CPF has been removed from the list of clients on NOC's website.

The company currently has about 30 employees, with Marketing Interactive noting that it has retained its core team.

This is despite what felt like an exodus during the saga.

Perhaps in line with its new direction, NOC's "About Us" page no longer displays its talents.

Instead, the profiles are focused on their crew, such as content creators, producers, managers, and editors.

Besides a refreshed image locally, Chan also revealed that regional expansion is on the books.

According to Marketing Interactive, this will be partly facilitated by collaborations and networking opportunities with other companies.

Lastly, Chan touched on the period during the saga.

Contrary to appearances, the CEO said that she felt "very loved and supported by the industry," and that brands and agencies had reached out to her for collaborations in 2022.

She told Marketing Interactive:

"The paradox is a crisis really brings about opportunities, otherwise I really wouldn't have connected with all these knowledgeable industry people. They reached out and told me to stay strong and talked about collaboration plans for 2022."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Sylvia Chan's Instagram page

Dee Kosh drops 9-minute clip, says he's not a pedophile

He reiterated that he did not molest or have sex with minors.

January 26, 2022, 11:30 PM

Cyclist gets knocked down by driver in Bukit Batok despite riding in single file

The driver sped up to turn left, but failed to overtake the cyclists, leading to a collision.

January 26, 2022, 11:28 PM

4,832 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 26, 2,996 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.50.

January 26, 2022, 10:19 PM

S'poreans advised to defer all travel to Ukraine over escalating tensions: MFA

The U.S. and the UK have withdrawn the families of diplomats from the country.

January 26, 2022, 09:46 PM

Foreign journalist slams Scoot & S'pore Airlines after cancelled flight forced a night's stay in Changi Airport

They were unable to leave Changi Airport due to Covid-19 restrictions, and hotels there were apparently fully booked.

January 26, 2022, 09:15 PM

Why was OCBC the target of the recent phishing attacks?

One cybersecurity expert pointed out a potential weakness in OCBC’s digital token set-up procedure that might have made it an attractive target.

January 26, 2022, 08:35 PM

Non-local teens who flipped signboard at S’pore child get 'stern warning' from police, will not be prosecuted

The teen wrote a note of apology to the child and her mother and offered to make amends, including full payment of the child's medical expenses.

January 26, 2022, 08:27 PM

S'pore migrant worker's leg amputated after workplace accident, colleagues helping to raise S$150,000 for medical bills

His colleagues hope to get him a prosthetic leg so that he can continue working to provide for his family back home.

January 26, 2022, 08:02 PM

M'sians angry playground has concrete slides & surrounded by sand

Obviously these people have forgotten what playgrounds were like in the past.

January 26, 2022, 06:33 PM

Jurong Bird Park fixes up injured hawk-eagle using feathers from a donor & bamboo chopsticks

Given a new lease of life.

January 26, 2022, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.