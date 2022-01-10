Nicole Seah looks pregnant with second child

Workers' Party politician Nicole Seah has been spotted out and about on her walkabouts at the start of 2022 in the East Coast GRC with a baby bump.

The 35-year-old opposition politician uploaded multiple photos of herself in the classic WP blue polo shirt with a fuller figure over three days of walkabouts and outreach activities.

Jan. 6:

Jan. 8:Jan. 9:She did not make any reference to her pregnancy in any of her Facebook posts.

But not that her rotund tummy was not noticed.

Those who commented on the posts were quick to congratulate Seah on her pregnancy.

Likely in second trimester

Seah, who has a daughter, is believed to be far along in her second trimester.

Her baby bump was already visible about two months before these recent images appeared online.

Seah and WP has remained stoically silent since then when asked for comments.

Both politely declined comment.

How WP MPs announce pregnancies and birth

The WP is known to stay mum on tangential, non-political issues pertaining to its members, opting to not put personalities ahead of the party.

Announcements of its politicians' pregnancies, even when they do come to pass, have been kept low-key affairs.

Previously, former WP MP Raeesah Khan confirmed she was pregnant as a by-the-way announcement on the first day of Parliament following the 2020 general election, while Sengkang MP He Ting Ru announced she has a third son after she had popped.

