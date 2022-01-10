Back

Nicole Seah looks pregnant with second child

She is believed to be in her second trimester.

Belmont Lay | January 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Workers' Party politician Nicole Seah has been spotted out and about on her walkabouts at the start of 2022 in the East Coast GRC with a baby bump.

The 35-year-old opposition politician uploaded multiple photos of herself in the classic WP blue polo shirt with a fuller figure over three days of walkabouts and outreach activities.

Jan. 6:

Jan. 8:
Jan. 9:
She did not make any reference to her pregnancy in any of her Facebook posts.

But not that her rotund tummy was not noticed.

Those who commented on the posts were quick to congratulate Seah on her pregnancy.

Likely in second trimester

Seah, who has a daughter, is believed to be far along in her second trimester.

Her baby bump was already visible about two months before these recent images appeared online.

Seah and WP has remained stoically silent since then when asked for comments.

Both politely declined comment.

How WP MPs announce pregnancies and birth

The WP is known to stay mum on tangential, non-political issues pertaining to its members, opting to not put personalities ahead of the party.

Announcements of its politicians' pregnancies, even when they do come to pass, have been kept low-key affairs.

Previously, former WP MP Raeesah Khan confirmed she was pregnant as a by-the-way announcement on the first day of Parliament following the 2020 general election, while Sengkang MP He Ting Ru announced she has a third son after she had popped.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Academics in S'pore not inhibited when working on politically-sensitive topics: Maliki Osman

A 2021 study found that academics who work on politically-sensitive topics are more likely to feel constrained in their work.

January 10, 2022, 05:38 PM

Man allegedly molests woman in China, so she slaps him non-stop for over 3 minutes in train

The man was detained by local police.

January 10, 2022, 05:12 PM

If time flies when we're having fun, why did 2020 & 2021 fly by so quickly?

And what can we do about it?

January 10, 2022, 05:09 PM

PSP's Leong Mun Wai alleges he got 'feedback' that teachers subject children to vaccine differentiated measures

Chan asked Leong to clarify and provide further information on which schools and what VDS measures have been implemented, and which teachers have been doing so.

January 10, 2022, 05:03 PM

6 adorable tiger-themed goodies to get you in the mood for CNY 2022

In b4 tiger puns.

January 10, 2022, 05:00 PM

Gurmit Singh was scared & 'ready to migrate' after Goh Chok Tong called out Phua Chu Kang's Singlish

'I just wanted to have fun and make people laugh, suddenly I'm like [a] terrorist or something.'

January 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Man, 19, rides m'cycle without licence, girlfriend, 17, rides pillion, both die in Jurong West crash

The accident has been ruled a "road traffic misadventure".

January 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

Online store selling cartons of CNY drinks, prices from S$0.42 per can & S$0.25 per packet

Free shipping for orders above S$20, so you don't need to lug them home all the way from the supermarket.

January 10, 2022, 03:23 PM

Long queues at S'pore Pools outlets all over S'pore as Toto jackpot snowballs to S$8.6 million

Stay safe.

January 10, 2022, 03:09 PM

No reports received by MOH on serious reactions from vaccination in S'pore children: Janil Puthucheary

About 123,000 children have also received their first dose or booked their vaccine appointment.

January 10, 2022, 02:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.