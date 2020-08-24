Back

Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan confirms pregnancy on first day of Parliament

No word yet on how far along she is or the gender of the baby.

Joshua Lee | August 24, 2020, 09:20 PM

The 14th Parliament of Singapore kicked off its first session today (August 24) with the President's Address, and it was a rare chance to catch a glimpse of our lawmakers with their significant others by their side.

There was one with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and his wife:

And one with the Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh and his spouse looking photogenic:
There was also newbie Workers' Party MP Jamus with his spouse with nary a cockle in sight.
And PAP MP Carrie Tan with her mysterious man of the hour who, during the campaigning period, sent her to work at the break of dawn and picked her up late at night:
And then this by-the-way image of WP MP Raeesah Khan in a flowing kebaya standing outside Parliament House, accompanied by this caption:

"Baby was viciously kicking while I was swearing in so I think they’re ready for parliament too!"

View this post on Instagram

Baby was viciously kicking while I was swearing in so I think they’re ready for parliament too! It’s such a privilege to be a Member of Parliament. I hope that together we can create a Singapore our children would be proud to inherit.

A post shared by Raeesah Khan (@raeesahfaridkhan) on

This is the first official confirmation from the Sengkang GRC MP of her pregnancy.

There is no word yet on whether it's going to be a boy or a girl.

Raeesah currently has a son who was born last year.

Mothership.sg has reached out to WP to find out more about the details of Raeesah's pregnancy.

Exciting times ahead.

Top images via Raeesah Khan/Instagram.

