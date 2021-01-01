Workers' Party Sengkang MP He Ting Ru welcomes new baby son

Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament He Ting Ru has given birth to a baby boy.

In a Facebook post on New Year’s Eve, she thanked her fellow Workers’ Party (WP) members for standing in for her while she goes on maternity leave.

This latest addition to the family is her third son.

He's husband is WP member Terence Tan.

Tan also announced on Facebook on Dec. 31 the arrival of his newborn baby.

The couple’s two older sons are aged two and three.

Both husband and wife shared the same photo of He holding her newborn son alongside fellow Sengkang MPs Jamus Lim and Louis Chua, who visited He in hospital.

“Incredibly lucky and blessed to have them and the rest of Team WP doing the heavy lifting, especially over the next few months," He wrote.

"A special shout-out and thank you too to the amazing healthcare staff working through the festive period and new year, taking excellent care of all of us.”

Another MP due soon

The other Sengkang MP, Raeesah Khan, is due to give birth soon and also go on maternity leave.

WP members, such as former party chief Low Thia Khiang and Nicole Seah, will be stepping in to help out Raeesah and He with their duties in their respective constituencies.

Following the party’s elections on Dec. 27, He, Raeesah, Lim and Chua were elected into the WP’s central executive committee.