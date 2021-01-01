Back

Workers' Party Sengkang MP He Ting Ru welcomes new baby son

Her third son.

Belmont Lay | January 01, 2021, 05:59 AM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament He Ting Ru has given birth to a baby boy.

In a Facebook post on New Year’s Eve, she thanked her fellow Workers’ Party (WP) members for standing in for her while she goes on maternity leave.

This latest addition to the family is her third son.

He's husband is WP member Terence Tan.

Tan also announced on Facebook on Dec. 31 the arrival of his newborn baby.

The couple’s two older sons are aged two and three.

Both husband and wife shared the same photo of He holding her newborn son alongside fellow Sengkang MPs Jamus Lim and Louis Chua, who visited He in hospital.

“Incredibly lucky and blessed to have them and the rest of Team WP doing the heavy lifting, especially over the next few months," He wrote.

"A special shout-out and thank you too to the amazing healthcare staff working through the festive period and new year, taking excellent care of all of us.”

Another MP due soon

The other Sengkang MP, Raeesah Khan, is due to give birth soon and also go on maternity leave.

WP members, such as former party chief Low Thia Khiang and Nicole Seah, will be stepping in to help out Raeesah and He with their duties in their respective constituencies.

Following the party’s elections on Dec. 27, He, Raeesah, Lim and Chua were elected into the WP’s central executive committee.

2 new clusters formed, 1 in ICU, 4 new locations visited by local Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 31

Tonight's update.

January 01, 2021, 12:34 AM

PM Lee's 2021 New Year message: 'Now is not yet the time to celebrate. The time will come.'

PM Lee urged Singaporeans to unite in order to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis.

December 31, 2020, 06:00 PM

Haji Lane candy store sells over 80 types of gummies, including alcoholic, chilli & vegan ones

Fun.

December 31, 2020, 05:14 PM

S'pore lady sustained bruises from reclining seat in cinema, as chair closed up automatically

Ouch.

December 31, 2020, 05:07 PM

30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 31, including 5 in community

Today's update.

December 31, 2020, 04:18 PM

Comment: The suspension of the KL-S'pore HSR project ends today. What will M'sia decide?

Up in the air.

December 31, 2020, 03:49 PM

Can Covid-19 vaccines really be developed so quickly & safely?: Comic by graphic artist Sonny Liew

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 31, 2020, 03:40 PM

We asked random people in S'pore about the best & worst things that happened to them in 2020

Portrait Mode: We hit the streets to find out how 2020 was experienced in Singapore.

December 31, 2020, 02:43 PM

S'pore woman, 32, jailed 24 days for keeping S$17,000 accidentally transferred to her

Keeping money accidentally transferred to you is a crime.

December 31, 2020, 01:56 PM

Overseas travel for umrah pilgrimage not advisable due to ongoing pandemic: Muis

The safety of pilgrims and the wider community remain a priority for MUIS.

December 31, 2020, 01:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.