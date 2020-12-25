Back

Low Thia Khiang, WP Aljunied team & others to support Sengkang team when 2 MPs go on maternity leave

The WP team in Aljunied GRC will also lend a hand.

Sulaiman Daud | December 25, 2020, 10:58 AM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

As the year comes to a close, two Workers' Party (WP) Members of Parliament will be going on maternity leave.

Both He Ting Ru and Raeesah Khan of Sengkang GRC are "at the tail end of their pregnancy journey", according to a Facebook post by WP chief Pritam Singh on Dec. 24.

But their work in Sengkang will not miss a beat, as they will be supported by other members of the WP.

On a rotational basis and for as long as is necessary, these members will stand in for He and Khan for house visits, estate walks and meet-the-people sessions. They include, but are not limited to:

  • Low Thia Khiang

  • Chua Kheng Wee

  • Jamus Lim

  • Sylvia Lim

  • Faisal Manap

  • Lee Li Lian

  • Gerald Giam

  • Png Eng Huat

  • Ron Tan

  • Nicole Seah

  • Terence Tan

  • Leon Perera

  • Yee Jenn Jong

  • Pritam Singh

  • Dennis Tan

  • Kenneth Foo

Throughout this period, WP's work in Sengkang will be directed and coordinated by the offices of He and Khan.

Singh also added, "Team WP wishes the ladies and their families all the very best and a safe delivery!"

You can see the post below:

Top image from Pritam Singh's Facebook page.

S’pore charity takes lonely elderly on e-trishaw joyrides across S’pore, oldest passenger aged 107

A wonderful initiative to engage the socially-isolated.

December 25, 2020, 10:50 AM

I’m a private chauffeur in S’pore who has driven wealthy people around for the past 18 years

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 25, 2020, 10:41 AM

Zam Zam, Fish & Co. at Paragon & 5 Punggol container park eateries fined for breaching Covid-19 measures

More enforcement checks.

December 25, 2020, 05:51 AM

Video showing fight in Boat Quay drinking place occurred on Dec. 13, 2020

Multiple men could be seen raining blows on one another.

December 25, 2020, 05:24 AM

UK & European Union agree Brexit deal on trade, security issues

Finally.

December 25, 2020, 12:49 AM

13 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 24, imported from the US, UK, India, Philippines & Sri Lanka

Most of them were asymptomatic.

December 24, 2020, 09:47 PM

Russell Lee releases latest book in True Singapore Ghost Stories series on Dec. 24, 2020

Makes for a great Christmas present.

December 24, 2020, 07:04 PM

4 questions from the Mandarin Orchard hotel's Covid-19 infections

SHNs are meant to isolate potential Covid-19 cases to prevent local transmissions. So how did this happen?

December 24, 2020, 04:55 PM

Is the Circle Line yellow or orange? LTA & SMRT have an answer.

Some of you need to get your eyes checked.

December 24, 2020, 03:33 PM

13 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 24, 2020

As of 12pm.

December 24, 2020, 03:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.