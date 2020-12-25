Low Thia Khiang, WP Aljunied team & others to support Sengkang team when 2 MPs go on maternity leave

As the year comes to a close, two Workers' Party (WP) Members of Parliament will be going on maternity leave.
Both He Ting Ru and Raeesah Khan of Sengkang GRC are "at the tail end of their pregnancy journey", according to a Facebook post by WP chief Pritam Singh on Dec. 24.
But their work in Sengkang will not miss a beat, as they will be supported by other members of the WP.
On a rotational basis and for as long as is necessary, these members will stand in for He and Khan for house visits, estate walks and meet-the-people sessions. They include, but are not limited to:
- Low Thia Khiang
- Chua Kheng Wee
- Jamus Lim
- Sylvia Lim
- Faisal Manap
- Lee Li Lian
- Gerald Giam
- Png Eng Huat
- Ron Tan
- Nicole Seah
- Terence Tan
- Leon Perera
- Yee Jenn Jong
- Pritam Singh
- Dennis Tan
- Kenneth Foo
Throughout this period, WP's work in Sengkang will be directed and coordinated by the offices of He and Khan.
Singh also added, "Team WP wishes the ladies and their families all the very best and a safe delivery!"
You can see the post below:
