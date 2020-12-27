Nicole Seah, Raeesah Khan, Jamus Lim among those elected to Workers' Party CEC

The Workers' Party (WP) voted in its next central executive committee (CEC) today, Dec. 27.

The CEC is the political party's highest decision-making body, and includes positions such as the WP's Secretary-General and Chairperson.

Results

Here's who got elected:

Sylvia Lim (Chair) Pritam Singh (Secretary-General) Chua Kheng Wee Foo Seck Guan Kenneth Gerald Giam He Ting Ru Raeesah Khan Jamus Lim Low Thia Khiang Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap Leon Perera Png Eng Huat Nicole Seah Dennis Tan Lip Fong

All 10 of WP's elected MPs were elected to the party's 14-member CEC.

Notable new faces in the CEC include Nicole Seah, and first-term Sengkang GRC MPs Raeesah Khan, Jamus Lim, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua.

He and Chua are the chairman and vice-chairman of Sengkang Town Council respectively.

Low Thia Khiang re-elected

WP veteran Low Thia Khiang, who did not contest in GE2020, was re-elected into the CEC.

Low was elected to the CEC in 2018, but stepped down from the position of secretary-general for leadership renewal and to make way for more new talent.

Low served as the WP's secretary-general for over 15 years.

In a video message to voters before GE2020, Low stressed that he was not retiring from politics.

Sylvia Lim

Sylvia Lim has held the position of Chairperson for 17 years since 2003.

She was also re-elected to her Chairperson role, and to the CEC.

More about the WP's internal elections

The party's internal elections are held once every two years, with the most recent round being in 2018, when Pritam Singh was elected as secretary-general.

WP's internal election after a GE can sometimes be seen as a referendum on its own leader's electoral performances in GE.

Aljunied GRC MP and GE2011 star candidate Chen Show Mao challenged then-party chief Low Thia Khiang for his sec-gen post in a dramatic CEC election, after what some called a bad result for the party in GE2015.

According to WP's Yee Jenn Jong in his book, "Journey In Blue: A Peek Into The Workers' Party Of Singapore", it is almost a given that a sitting WP parliamentarian will be in the CEC:

"In 2011, after the general election, Chen Show Mao, Pritam Singh, and I were co-opted as Low Thia Khiang felt that those who had made it to Parliament should be on the CEC. Prominent members who had been co-opted prior to them becoming parliamentarians include Dennis Tan, Daniel Goh, and Leon Perera. By co-opting into the CEC, the leadership team becomes strengthened. The co-opted member also has the opportunity to show leadership ability and thereby stands a better chance to be elected in future CEC elections."

