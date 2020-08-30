Back

Sengkang Town Council appoints He Ting Ru as chair & Louis Chua as vice-chair

Former MP for Punggol East SMC Lee Li Lian is serving as an appointed town councillor.

Martino Tan | August 30, 2020, 01:24 AM

The Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) announced it has appointed its Members-of-Parliament He Ting Ru as the chairman, and Louis Chua as the vice-chairman.

All four Sengkang GRC MPs, including Jamus Lim and Raeesah Khan, will serve as town councillors.

The Workers' Party (WP) won Sengkang GRC with 52.13 per cent of the votes in 2020 General Election, and formed the SKTC.

12 Sengkang town councillors including former MP Lee Li Lian

The SKTC shared the details of the key appointment holders late on Aug. 29, informing its residents that the information was published in the Government Gazette under the Town Council Act.

There are 12 town councillors in total, and they serve a two-year term from 2020 to 2022.

Former MP for Punggol East SMC Lee Li Lian will serve as an appointed town councillor.

In its Facebook post, SKTC noted that every town council, by law, is served by a slate of appointed town councillors, a proportion of whom must be residents of the constituency.

SKTC said that these town councillors have been appointed due to their breadth of professional experience.

