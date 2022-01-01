Motorcyclist hit by Mercedes in Tampines accident alive & recovering, friend quashes fatality rumours

A motorcyclist, who was seen on video involved in a serious accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and 10, is alive and recovering, albeit seriously injured.

This is contrary to rumours online put forth by some members of the public that the rider did not make it following the collision.

An update on the motorcyclist's condition was provided by a friend of the victim, who wrote a Facebook post on Dec. 30, 2021 to quash online chatter.

Accompanying the post are several photos of the aftermath of the accident.

Viewer discretion is advised.

What post said

The injured motorcyclist has been identified as Mahmud Azmani Fikri.

He was identified by Azly Ahmad, a friend, who took to Facebook to quash rumours that the motorcyclist died following the accident.

According to the post, Azmani was on his way to Azly's place when the accident happened.

"I am posting this to update that ALHAMDULLILAH he is ALIVE and recovering," Azly wrote about his friend he was supposed to meet that night.

Counter rumours

Azly said he was speaking out to set the record straight as he had "read many speculations/ assumptions" that his friend "did not make it".

He also told the public to have Azmani in their prayers.

Inform loved ones of one's whereabouts

Azly also recommended in his post to keep loved ones updated about one's whereabouts when riding or driving.

He wrote: "I would also want to remind everyone to constantly update your family and friends about your whereabouts especially if you are driving or riding."

"Also, if you have the means, do get a smart watch with fall detection so your loved ones will be notified whenever something happens."

Background on accident

A 59-year-old man died after an accident occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and 10 on Dec. 23 at around 11pm.

He is the only reported fatality after the accident.

Four other men were injured.

A red Mercedes was seen in a video crashing through a railing at a traffic light.

In total, four cars, a taxi and a motorcycle were involved.

The deceased was in one of the vehicles hit by the Mercedes.

He was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

The other injured men, aged between 22 and 38, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Mothership.sg understands the driver had been drinking.

Follow and listen to our podcast here