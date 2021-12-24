Car slams into traffic, 1 dead, 4 injured: Suspected drink-driving accident at Tampines Ave 10 & 1 junction

A 59-year-old driver has died from his injuries following an accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and 1.

Fours other, aged between 22 and 38, were also injured in the fatal traffic accident which involved four cars, a taxi and a motorcycle.

The incident happened on Dec. 23, with the police alerted to the accident at about 11.12pm.

A 33-year-old male driver has since been arrested for dangerous driving.

Mothership understands that drink driving is also a factor in the accident.

What happened during the accident?

According to video footage of the accident, which appeared to be filmed from the rear camera of a car, a Honda, along with a white car on the left and a taxi on the right appeared to come to a stop.

A motorcyclist can also be seen riding in between the white car and the Honda.

A red Mercedes then slams into the white car, which in turn crashed into the motorcyclist, Honda and taxi.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident showed that a second white car behind the first white car was also struck.

Both the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were spotted at the scene.

In response to Mothership's queries, the SCDF said it rescued a person who was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top screenshots from SG Road Vigilante YouTube

