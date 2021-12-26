Back

59-year-old fatality from Tampines collision was artist who became private hire driver due to Covid-19: Shin Min

A student described the deceased as a kind and patient person.

Fiona Tan | December 26, 2021, 09:31 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 59-year-old man who passed away from the fatal Tampines collision on Dec. 23 was a painter-turned-private-hire-driver,  Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported.

Video from Roads.sg/Facebook.

Art enthusiast who taught others

The deceased Huang Wen Shun was an artist with 20 to 30 years of experience. He was also an art teacher who conducted lessons either at home or at his students' houses.

However, the pandemic necessitated a switch in occupation, so Huang became a private hire driver in May 2020, said Huang's student, Tan Jun Rong.

Tan told SMDN that he first made Huang's acquaintance in 2010, after a friend had recommended Huang to him, when he was looking to get back into art then.

Having known Huang for more than a decade, Tan described the artist as a kind and patient teacher whom he had benefitted tremendously from.

Huang had also helped Tan out with a couple of exhibitions over the years, which the latter was grateful for.

Tan on the left, and the late Huang on the right. Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

According to SMDN, Tan said he had spoken to Huang just a month ago to discuss his upcoming gallery, where he requested for Huang's assistance, to which the mentor agreed.

Tan said he was shocked to learn of Huang's abrupt passing.

What happened on Dec. 23

A red Mercedes had slammed into Huang's stationary white car, resulting in a fierce collision at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and 10.

Both the red Mercedes and Huang's car collided with other cars in the neighbouring lanes, and sandwiched a motorist who was between Huang's car and a neighbouring Honda car.

The police told Mothership on Dec. 24 that Huang was unconscious when he was conveyed to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Four others, aged between 22 and 38, were injured due from the accident that involved four cars, a taxi, and a motorcycle.

Image screenshot from Roads.sg/Facebook video.

A 33-year-old male was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving.

Mothership understands that drink driving was a factor in the collision.

Subsequent footage from other dash cameras showed two cars speeding near the site of the accident, where one of the cars was allegedly the red Mercedes involved.

Video from Roads.sg/Facebook.

Top image by Shin Min Daily News/Facebook and screenshot from Roads.sg/Facebook

S'pore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida gets offers from Japanese clubs after AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

The future is uncertain.

December 27, 2021, 03:13 PM

S'pore photographer baffled why Sungei Buloh visitors not fearful enough of crocodile by footpath

People must respect the wild when in the wild.

December 27, 2021, 03:08 PM

Indonesian teens chase mosque staff with machete after WiFi password was changed

They were supposedly playing games when they were disconnected.

December 27, 2021, 02:26 PM

No Chinatown CNY bazaar in 2022 but street market stalls to open till late

Staying safe this festive season.

December 27, 2021, 02:08 PM

Australia reports first Omicron death

The man was in his 80s was fully vaccinated, had underlying health conditions.

December 27, 2021, 01:09 PM

Tickets for first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup final on sale, S$25 for adults, S$15 for children aged 12 & below

Football fever back in Singapore.

December 27, 2021, 12:09 PM

26 OCBC customers lost S$140,000 to SMS phishing scams in 10 days, bank warns

No respectable bank will send you an SMS about something crucial.

December 27, 2021, 11:26 AM

Ultraman & Merliger, inspired by S'pore's Merlion, beat 3 kaijus in Marina Bay in finale episode

Merlion-inspired kaiju.

December 27, 2021, 10:56 AM

209 new Covid-19 cases, 104 confirmed new Omicron infections in S'pore

Some numbers to take note of.

December 27, 2021, 03:25 AM

MOH: Unvaccinated workers cannot return to workplace from Jan. 15, 2022 even with negative result

This is under the new workforce vaccination measures.

December 27, 2021, 12:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.