59-year-old fatality from Tampines collision was artist who became private hire driver due to Covid-19: Shin Min

The 59-year-old man who passed away from the fatal Tampines collision on Dec. 23 was a painter-turned-private-hire-driver, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported.

Art enthusiast who taught others

The deceased Huang Wen Shun was an artist with 20 to 30 years of experience. He was also an art teacher who conducted lessons either at home or at his students' houses.

However, the pandemic necessitated a switch in occupation, so Huang became a private hire driver in May 2020, said Huang's student, Tan Jun Rong.

Tan told SMDN that he first made Huang's acquaintance in 2010, after a friend had recommended Huang to him, when he was looking to get back into art then.

Having known Huang for more than a decade, Tan described the artist as a kind and patient teacher whom he had benefitted tremendously from.

Huang had also helped Tan out with a couple of exhibitions over the years, which the latter was grateful for.

According to SMDN, Tan said he had spoken to Huang just a month ago to discuss his upcoming gallery, where he requested for Huang's assistance, to which the mentor agreed.

Tan said he was shocked to learn of Huang's abrupt passing.

What happened on Dec. 23

A red Mercedes had slammed into Huang's stationary white car, resulting in a fierce collision at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and 10.

Both the red Mercedes and Huang's car collided with other cars in the neighbouring lanes, and sandwiched a motorist who was between Huang's car and a neighbouring Honda car.

The police told Mothership on Dec. 24 that Huang was unconscious when he was conveyed to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Four others, aged between 22 and 38, were injured due from the accident that involved four cars, a taxi, and a motorcycle.

A 33-year-old male was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving.

Mothership understands that drink driving was a factor in the collision.

Subsequent footage from other dash cameras showed two cars speeding near the site of the accident, where one of the cars was allegedly the red Mercedes involved.

