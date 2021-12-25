Back

Footage of 2 cars speeding allegedly linked to Tampines collision on Dec. 23, 2021

They were speeding near the scene of the incident.

Syahindah Ishak | December 25, 2021, 03:22 PM

A road traffic collision at Tampines on Thursday (Dec. 23) left one dead and four others injured.

New footage allegedly linked to the incident

On Friday (Dec. 24) night, Roads.sg posted a new video on its Facebook page, which showed two cars speeding.

The cars appear to be speeding along Tampines Avenue 1, near the scene of the incident.

Screenshot from Google Maps.

In its caption, Roads.sg alleged that one of the speeding cars was the Mercedes A180, the car that crashed into the barrier and vehicles.

33-year-old male driver arrested

According to the Singapore police, the fatal incident occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and 1, and involved four cars, a taxi, and a motorcycle.

In response to Mothership's queries, the SCDF said it rescued a person who was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 59-year-old driver died from his injuries following the collision.

Fours other, aged between 22 and 38, were also injured. A 33-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving.

Mothership understands that drink driving is also a factor in the collision.

Top images via Roads.sg/FB.

