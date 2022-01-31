IKEA's shark plushie tragically flattened to demonstrate usefulness of vacuum bags

Blåhaj is not having a good year.

After being brought back from the brink of extinction (in Asia, at least), the shark has now been cruelly deprived of oxygen to prove the functionality of a vacuum-sealed bag.

The scene was spotted by one Otis Leung at IKEA Hong Kong:

It took us a while to figure out what we were looking at, to be honest.

But once we got it...

Blåhaj's situation has quickly gained traction online, with more than 1,000 shares at the time of writing.

It's also noteworthy that the photos were uploaded to a Facebook group named "鯊魚俱樂部┌(。Д。)┐", which translates to "The Shark Club".

The page focuses mainly on the antics of Blåhaj—a worldwide phenomenon that has made the shark a social media star.

How it works

You can find the same product in Singapore for S$4.90 (two pieces).

According to IKEA Singapore's website, one has to fill the bag, close it firmly, and push out all the air by rolling it up.

IKEA Hong Kong advises customers to suck out all the air using a regular vacuum cleaner instead.

Top image via Otis Leong/Facebook