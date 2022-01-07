Fann Wong launching CNY gift set for S$88 via online pastry shop Fanntasy

Fann Wong is back with new bakes for the Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities.

The 51-year-old actress started her online pastry shop, Fanntasy, in Oct. last year to much... fannfare.

While there were originally only two tarts on the menu (which sold out very quickly on launch date), a slate of new items is set to be released on Jan. 8, 9:05am.

Fans can look forward to three new creations that will make up a CNY gift set:

Orange Pineapple Tarts

Brown Butter Almond Nibs

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

The items are going for S$88 as a set, with their original prices totalling S$111.

Here's a peek at the goods:

Fann previously told Mothership that new creations depend on where she draws her inspiration from, and that the steeper prices her bakes command are due to premium ingredients.

Read more here

