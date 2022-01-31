Electric vehicle chargers installed at 5 carparks in Jurong West, Punggol & Yishun

Electric vehicle (EV) chargers have been installed at five HDB carparks in Jurong West, Punggol Central, and Yishun Avenue 9, according to a Facebook post by Transport Minister S Iswaran.

These EV charging points are part of the first batch under the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) pilot tender.

An EV charging point has also been installed at the URA centre.

Available for public use in the coming weeks

These charging points will progressively become available for public use in the coming weeks, stated Iswaran in his Facebook post on Jan. 31.

He added that over 600 charging points will progressively be deployed at over 200 public carparks in Singapore by the third quarter of 2022.

60,000 charging points by 2030

As part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the government is pushing towards utilising renewable energy through vehicle electrification.

The plan is to set up 60,000 charging points across Singapore by 2030.

20,000 of the EV chargers will be installed in private premises, a category which includes non-landed private residences (NLPRs) such as condominiums and private apartments.

The remaining 40,000 will be located in public carparks.

In December 2021, seven EV chargers were deployed at NLPRs.

During the 2021 Committee of Supply debate for the Singapore Green Plan, then Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung stated that all HDB car parks in eight towns across Singapore will be fitted with EV charging points by 2025.

These towns are:

Ang Mo Kio

Bedok

Choa Chu Kang

Jurong West

Punggol

Queenstown

Sembawang

Tengah

