7 electric vehicle chargers to be deployed in condos across S'pore

The government aims to deploy 60,000 EV charging points across Singapore by 2030.

Ashley Tan | December 22, 2021, 03:06 PM

Seven electric vehicle (EV) chargers were recently deployed at non-landed private residences (NLPRs), which include condominiums and private apartments.

This is part of Singapore's push towards utilising renewable energy through vehicle electrification, with the aim of setting up a national EV charging network of 60,000 EV charging points across Singapore by 2030.

First batch

These seven chargers belong to the first batch of chargers deployed under the EV Common Charger Grant, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed.

The chargers will be deployed across four non-landed private residences: The Asana, [email protected], Latitude and One Balmoral.

The grant was first announced by transport minister S Iswaran in July.

It will co-fund the installation costs of 2,000 EV chargers at NLPRs, as an early adoption incentive.

NLPRs currently form a significant proportion of Singapore residences, LTA stated, and deploying more chargers there "is an important step towards improving the coverage of Singapore's national EV charging network".

In the next decade, the government aims to deploy 20,000 EV chargers in private premises such as NLPRs, and 40,000 in public carparks.

Applications for grant open

Owners of the chargers or owners of the NLPR can apply for the grant, which will help cover three upfront cost components of the charger installation — the charging system (e.g. charger equipment), licensed electrical worker fees, and cabling and installation costs (subject to a S$1,000 cap).

The grant will co-fund 50 per cent of the cost components, subject to an overall cap of S$4,000 per charger.

Only the installation of chargers with smart charging functions will be co-funded. These chargers facilitate energy planning and more efficient electricity consumption.

As the grant is designed to "catalyse" the initial deployment of chargers in as many NLPRs as possible, it will only fund the installation of chargers for up to one per cent of residential parking lots within each NLPR.

You can find more information about the grant here.

Top photo from LTA / FB

