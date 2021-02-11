S'pore Green Plan 2030: 1,000ha more green spaces & tripling cycling paths to 1,320km

The government has launched the Singapore Green Plan 2030 on Feb. 10, 2021.

This green plan was first announced during the last parliament sitting in February 2021 by the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in response to a motion on climate change.

In her Facebook post, Fu said that "Sustainability is about you and me", calling attention to how "The Green Plan will be enabled by a Green Government and a Green Citizenry".

Singapore Green Plan 2030

The Singapore Green Plan 2030 will be spearheaded by five ministries – namely the Ministries of Education, National Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Trade and Industry, and Transport – and supported by the whole of government.

The plan will influence all aspects of Singaporeans' lives and require a multi-stakeholder whole-of-nation effort, the press release said.

Five key pillars

The Green Plan will consist of five key pillars with specific targets.

They are:

a) City in Nature: to create a green, liveable and sustainable home for Singaporeans;

2030 target:

Double annual tree planting rate in these 10 years and add 1000ha of green spaces by 2035.

b) Sustainable Living: to make reducing carbon emissions, keeping our environment clean, and saving resources and energy a way of life in Singapore;

Some 2030 targets:

Reduce household water consumption to 130 litres per capita per day

Reduce the amount of waste to landfill per capita per day by 30 per cent

Expand rail network from 230km to 360km

Achieve 75 per cent mass public transport modal share

Tripling cycling paths to 1,320km from 460km

Achieve 2/3 reduction of net carbon emissions from the school sector and 20 per cent of schools to be carbon neutral

c) Energy Reset: to use cleaner energy and increase our energy efficiency to lower our carbon footprint;

Some 2030 targets:

Increase solar energy deployment by five-fold to meet about 3 per cent of energy demand in 2030

Green 80 per cent of buildings in Singapore

Reduce energy consumption in HDB towns by 15 per cent

All new car registrations will be of cleaner-energy models

More than double electrical vehicle charging point

d) Green Economy: to seek green growth opportunities to create new jobs, transform our industries, and harness sustainability as a competitive advantage; and

e) Resilient Future: to build up Singapore’s climate resilience and enhance our food security

Green plan to evolve with the advancement in technology and nation engagements

The joint release said that the Green Plan is a "living plan" that will evolve over time, taking into account the technological developments and public feedback.

There will be a series of Green Plan Conversations this year, hosted by the ministers overseeing the Green Plan, to seek views and ideas from members of the public.

Launched on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's 69th birthday, he urged everyone to work together to "make Singapore a bright green spark for the world".

"We will do all we can to combat climate change," PM Lee assured.

Top image via NParks/Facebook