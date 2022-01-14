Back

Snaking queue at Don Don Donki Waterway Point opening despite 11 other outlets in S'pore

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki.

Mandy How | January 14, 2022, 02:31 PM

Something about Don Don Donki draws Singaporeans like pigeons to hawker centres.

For its latest opening on Jan. 14, 10am in Waterway Point, the outlet saw a snaking queue of at least 50 individuals from morning.

This is despite the fact that it is already the Japanese bargain store's 12th outlet.

With safe distancing measures in place, most of the mall's Basement 1 was taken up by waiting shoppers.

A Donki spokesperson told Mothership that the first person had arrived "around 5am - 6am," which is four to five hours before the official opening time.

While waiting, most were either on their phones or examining a pamphlet.

The shops were not yet opened.

Photo via Don Don Donki

Queue continues into the afternoon

When we visited around 12:30pm, there was still a line.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

To prevent human congestion at other storefronts, the waiting area was confined to the atrium.

Photo by Mandy How

If you weren't in the queue:

Related story

Top image via Don Don Donki, Mandy How

