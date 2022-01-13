Carnival-themed Don Don Donki opens at Waterway Point on Jan. 14. Here's a preview.

After months of renovation, Don Don Donki is finally opening its nth outlet at Waterway Point.

The long-awaited date? Jan. 14, 2022, 10am.

Taking over Toys"R"Us at Basement 1, the space measures about 9,000 square feet.

To differentiate it from other outlets, the carnival-themed store displays a host of colourful decorations and signages, adding to the already loud shelf displays.

Although not the biggest store, you'll find most of what you need here, from meats and sushi to sweets and confectionary.

Households items are available as well, although on a much smaller scale.

Beauty and fitness do not feature prominently here.

Here's a quick walkthrough:

Store highlights

Exclusive the Waterway Point is a series of Hokkaido Swiss Rolls, made with Hokkaido condensed milk.

This comes in five flavours: original, cheese, strawberry, matcha, and tiramisu. Each roll costs S$8.80.

While it's only sold at this new outlet during its opening period, the item will eventually make its way to other Donki stores in the future.

Another new item that's launching is the ready-to-eat Teriyaki Mayo Chicken Bun:

Other variations, such as the Potato Salad Bun and Potato Croquette Bun, are up for grabs as well.

Another differentiating factor for this outlet is a section dedicated to their house brand, called Jonetsu Kakaku.

The range includes food, beverage, and some household/lifestyle items.

Additionally, for the opening weekend (Jan. 14 - 16), a promotion for yu sheng pre-orders sees 20 per cent off its retail price.

This discount is only applicable at Waterway Point, for plain (S$22) and salmon (S$35.80) yu shengs.

A sweet potato station can be found near the cashiers:

Lastly, look out for the Donki roller coaster, a centrepiece in keeping with the carnival theme.

Get ready to queue tomorrow.

