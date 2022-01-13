Back

Carnival-themed Don Don Donki opens at Waterway Point on Jan. 14. Here's a preview.

DON DON DON, DONKI~~~~~~~

Mandy How | January 13, 2022, 06:44 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After months of renovation, Don Don Donki is finally opening its nth outlet at Waterway Point.

The long-awaited date? Jan. 14, 2022, 10am.

Taking over Toys"R"Us at Basement 1, the space measures about 9,000 square feet.

To differentiate it from other outlets, the carnival-themed store displays a host of colourful decorations and signages, adding to the already loud shelf displays.

Although not the biggest store, you'll find most of what you need here, from meats and sushi to sweets and confectionary.

Households items are available as well, although on a much smaller scale.

Beauty and fitness do not feature prominently here.

Here's a quick walkthrough:

Collagen soup base, one of Donki's best-selling items, according to its spokesperson.

Instant rice that's apparently very popular too.

Store highlights

Exclusive the Waterway Point is a series of Hokkaido Swiss Rolls, made with Hokkaido condensed milk.

This comes in five flavours: original, cheese, strawberry, matcha, and tiramisu. Each roll costs S$8.80.

While it's only sold at this new outlet during its opening period, the item will eventually make its way to other Donki stores in the future.

Another new item that's launching is the ready-to-eat Teriyaki Mayo Chicken Bun:

Other variations, such as the Potato Salad Bun and Potato Croquette Bun, are up for grabs as well.

Another differentiating factor for this outlet is a section dedicated to their house brand, called Jonetsu Kakaku.

The range includes food, beverage, and some household/lifestyle items.

Additionally, for the opening weekend (Jan. 14 - 16), a promotion for yu sheng pre-orders sees 20 per cent off its retail price.

This discount is only applicable at Waterway Point, for plain (S$22) and salmon (S$35.80) yu shengs.

A sweet potato station can be found near the cashiers:

Lastly, look out for the Donki roller coaster, a centrepiece in keeping with the carnival theme.

Get ready to queue tomorrow.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image by Mandy How

S'pore govt won't ban OnlyFans for now, but will monitor platforms for risk of abuse: Josephine Teo

Under Singapore’s Penal Code, it is illegal to transmit any obscene material by electronic means.

January 13, 2022, 06:27 PM

Mario Kart game has S'pore course with Merlion, MBS & S'pore Flyer but for a limited time only

Mario Kart Singapore.

January 13, 2022, 06:16 PM

Skeleton under Kallang Bahru bridge: Dead for 6-12 months, was a man in his 30s-60s

He could have been a homeless man who was resting under the bridge and died.

January 13, 2022, 06:09 PM

7 of the best places to pre-order or buy CNY snacks under S$40

For a roar-some new year.

January 13, 2022, 05:50 PM

Create a TikTok with new AR effect & stand to win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G phone

It should feature a drawing that illustrates your connection with your friend.

January 13, 2022, 04:56 PM

Ong Ye Kung: S'pore has become like a 'smartphone' & this is what we must keep offering the world

Ong spoke at length about how being a global economic node is "central" to the country's survival and the need for Singapore to keep reinventing itself to stay relevant.

January 13, 2022, 04:49 PM

Husband, 33, allegedly killed wife, 30, in Ang Mo Kio flat: More details emerge

The couple had just started their life together.

January 13, 2022, 04:47 PM

Toa Payoh coffee shop has loklok from S$0.60 a stick, opens till 3am

Free flow mentaiko sauce for a limited time too.

January 13, 2022, 04:29 PM

AVS seizes 29 cats from 58-year-old illegal breeder who lives in landed property

A total of 14 female cats, 10 male cats, and five kittens seized.

January 13, 2022, 04:20 PM

S'porean man, 34, offers nurse S$50 to falsely record he'd taken 2nd Covid-19 vaccine dose

The nurse rejected his offer.

January 13, 2022, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.