Fat, grouchy cat to join ducks & chickens mural art at Malay Heritage Centre on Jan. 22-23, 2022

Local mural artist, Yip Yew Chong, 52, will be installing his "farm" installation art at the Malay Heritage Centre on Jan. 22 and 23, 2022.

The installation comprises hand-painted ducks and chickens on plastic perforated boards.

The mural art pieces were last seen at Marina Bay on Dec. 26, 2021.

Details of new year exhibitions

This upcoming edition of the installation will take place from 10am to 6pm.

It will also be joined by an additional realistic fat, grouchy cat mural art work made out of corrugated cardboard.

Previous art installation

Art installations at the Malay Heritage Centre are not new.

Previously, Japanese artist Juno put up cat illustrations on the lawn of the Malay Heritage Centre for a first-ever exhibition, "Paw-verbs on the Lawn".

