Back

Fat, grouchy cat to join ducks & chickens mural art at Malay Heritage Centre on Jan. 22-23, 2022

Pose with the art.

Belmont Lay | January 21, 2022, 07:00 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Local mural artist, Yip Yew Chong, 52, will be installing his "farm" installation art at the Malay Heritage Centre on Jan. 22 and 23, 2022.

The installation comprises hand-painted ducks and chickens on plastic perforated boards.

The mural art pieces were last seen at Marina Bay on Dec. 26, 2021.

Details of new year exhibitions

This upcoming edition of the installation will take place from 10am to 6pm.

It will also be joined by an additional realistic fat, grouchy cat mural art work made out of corrugated cardboard.

Previous art installation

Art installations at the Malay Heritage Centre are not new.

Previously, Japanese artist Juno put up cat illustrations on the lawn of the Malay Heritage Centre for a first-ever exhibition, "Paw-verbs on the Lawn".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Famous Tiong Bahru roast meat hawker stall established in 1950s closing down, owners retiring

The stall's last day of business will be on Feb. 9.

January 21, 2022, 06:45 PM

MOH to stop highlighting number of Omicron cases, but include mild cases seen at GP clinics

As a result, daily numbers will register a huge spike.

January 21, 2022, 06:34 PM

McDonald's S'pore finally made a pie better than the Apple Pie

Peach McFizz not nice though.

January 21, 2022, 06:11 PM

Song Ji-A’s ‘puppy’ denies unfollowing her on Instagram over fake designer wear controversy

Stressed.

January 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

Light to Night Festival 2022 returns to Civic District with new interactive art experiences from now till Feb 3

Here are five highlights to look out for.

January 21, 2022, 05:57 PM

Chinese man allegedly robbed of S$30,200 in Jurong Point: 1 S’porean, 4 Chinese & 1 more man involved

The victim knows a few of the accused.

January 21, 2022, 05:43 PM

Rock icon Meat Loaf, singer of 'I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)', dies at 74

His name was not Robert Paulson, rest in peace Michael Lee Aday.

January 21, 2022, 05:36 PM

Ryan Tan 'no longer involved' with Night Owl Cinematics

New year, new beginning.

January 21, 2022, 05:16 PM

Google Pay's Huat Pals game to return soon, hopefully for us to win cash prizes

New year, new pals.

January 21, 2022, 05:00 PM

No more supervised ART for VTL travellers to S'pore after Jan. 23, 2022

They only need to take the test on their own.

January 21, 2022, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.