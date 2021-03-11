Back

Japanese artist puts up 30 cat standees at Malay Heritage Centre open to public from Mar. 16

Called 'Paw-verbs', a play on 'proverbs'.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 11, 2021, 01:09 PM

The Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) has collaborated with the Japanese artist Juno for a first-ever exhibition, "Paw-verbs on the Lawn".

Adorable cat standees

Juno is known as the artist behind the adorable cat illustrations seen on the Instagram account @mofu_sand, which has over 306,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ぢゅの🐈 もふもふお絵かき (@mofu_sand)

"Paw-verbs on the Lawn" features 30 of Juno's illustrations as standees on MHC's lawn, and features 10 common Malay proverbs that use cats as a metaphor.

This includes Seperti anjing dan kucing (like a dog with a cat), which refers to two people who are always quarrelling, and Malu-malu Kucing (like a shy cat), which is a way of saying that a person is pretending to be shy.

Photo via Malay Heritage Centre

Photo via Malay Heritage Centre

Photo via Malay Heritage Centre

Photo via Malay Heritage Centre

Photo via Malay Heritage Centre

Photo via Malay Heritage Centre

"Paw-verbs on the Lawn" is open to the public at MHC’s lawn from March 10 to May 30, 2021.

Members of the public can take part in related programmes and activities, including a performative storytelling session, "The Lure of the Feline" by theatre actor, director and playwright Gene Sha Rudyn.

Visitors can also visit MHC’s grounds and galleries to "Find the Paw-Verb!", which will be released weekly on MHC’s Instagram page from March 16 onwards for a chance to win exclusive @mofu_sand cat illustration button badges.

Paw-verbs on the Lawn

Address: 85 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198501

Date: March 10 to May 30, 2021.

Admission: Free.

More details of the exhibition can be seen on MHC's website here.

Top photo via Malay Heritage Centre

