Husband, 33, allegedly killed wife, 30, in Ang Mo Kio flat: More details emerge

More details have emerged regarding the case of a 33-year-old husband who allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife in their Ang Mo Kio Street 23 flat.

The death allegedly took place on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at around 7am

It occurred in a second-storey public housing flat at Ang Mo Kio Street 23.

There was a scream which was heard by a neighbour, The Straits Times reported.

An hour later, the police arrived at the scene.

The Ang Mo Kio Court Build-To-Order project was ready in late 2020, and residents moved in in 2021.

Details of culprit: Husband

The man charged with murder: David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun, 33.

Chow is the director and chief executive of security training centre KnowledgeTree Training Centre.

He is also the director of EvolveTec, which provides physical- and cyber-security services.

These details are according to this LinkedIn profile.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with injuries and charged by a field magistrate there.

Details of victim: Wife

The victim: Isabel Elizabeth Francis, 30.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the couple got married just slightly more than two years ago on Dec. 28, 2019.

Francis embarked on a juris doctor graduate law degree in January 2021, according to ST.

She and her husband reportedly moved into the Ang Mo Kio flat in 2021.

Francis was reportedly about three months pregnant.

The deceased woman's LinkedIn profile showed that she started a full-time job at Deliveroo as an assistant manager in brand campaigns and partnerships in October 2021.

About the case

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at the flat at about 7.35am that day.

A woman was found lying motionless and pronounced dead at the scene.

The husband was suspected of using a fruit knife to stab his wife, according to Shin Min.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.

Those convicted of murder can be sentenced to death or jailed for life and caned.

Top photos via Isabel Elizabeth Francis Facebook & Google Maps